Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Scope, Trends, Forecast 2027

Air intake manifold plays an important role in enhancing the performance of the engine and reducing the emission pollutants and noise. Different designs of air intake manifold are preferred according to engine specifications. Air intake manifold plays crucial role in internal combustion engine. Air intake manifold system offers smooth flow of fuel mixture and enhances the engine operation.

Increasing demand for fuel efficiency is a major factor that is likely to fuel the demand for automotive air intake manifold during the forecast period. Minimum consumption of fuel and high output in terms of efficiency are likely to boost the demand for air intake manifold. Furthermore, auto manufacturers are focused on the development of more fuel-efficient vehicles, which in turn is driving the demand for air intake manifold. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the automotive air intake manifold market during the forecast period.

The global automotive air intake manifold market can be segmented based on type, vehicle, material, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the automotive air intake manifold market can be separated into variable air intake manifold and standard manifold. Variable intake manifold majorly reduces fuel consumption and carbon emission under full load and partial load operation. Consequently, the variable air intake manifold is likely to expand during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive air intake manifold market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is rising, particularly passenger vehicles, which is likely to boost the demand for air intake manifold. Demand for passenger vehicles is rising owing to increased purchasing power and rapid development in the automotive infrastructure. Furthermore, increased focus of automotive manufacturers on fuel efficiency and an increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are estimated to drive the automotive air intake manifold market during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the automotive air intake manifold market can be segregated into plastic and metal. Traditionally, air intake manifold is manufactured from metal; however, presently, use of plastic has increased due to concerns about fuel efficiency and reduction in overall weight of the vehicle. Moreover, plastic air intake manifold offers better air flow, design flexibility, and cost advantage over metal air intake manifold.

Based on sales channel, the automotive air intake manifold market can be divided into OEM and aftermarket. Demand for air intake manifold in the OEM segment is likely to remain high during the forecast period, owing to an increase in vehicle production across the globe. Advancements in materials used to manufacture of air intake manifold boost the lifespan of air intake manifold. Consequently, the aftermarket segment is likely to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

