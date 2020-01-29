Automotive Power Transfer Unit Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Automotive Power Transfer Unit Market – Introduction

Automotive power transfer unit is a unit of gears that distributes power between front and rear axle of an all-wheel drive (AWD) or a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle. In the all-wheel drive mode, the transfer case distributes torque among all the four wheels of a vehicle. Higher torque goes to the wheel that loses traction. The power transfer unit is made of cast iron or cast aluminum body and consists of a planetary gear unit. It transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles through drive shafts. Power transfer unit designed for off-road use can mechanically lock the front and rear axles when needed. The driver can put the power transfer unit into either “two-wheel-drive” or “four-wheel-drive” mode. This is sometimes accomplished by means of a shifter, similar to that in a manual transmission. In some vehicles, power transfer unit can be electronically operated by a switch. Power transfer units used are not selectable in all-wheel-drive sports cars. The power transfer unit is permanently “locked” in the all-wheel-drive mode.

Global Automotive Power Transfer Unit Market – Competitive Landscape

On March 30, 2017, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM) developed the QUANTUM driveline technology. The QUANTUM driveline technology is scalable across a wide range of vehicle segments and provides substantial advantages. The new technology provides advantage of reduced mass, increased power density, improved noise vibration and harshness (NVH), and fuel efficiency. The combined additional efficiency and weight reduction can deliver 1% to 1.5% improvement in vehicle fuel economy.

American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM)

Established on March 1, 1994, AAM’s is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the U.S. it is a leading designer and manufacturer of driveline components in the globe. The EcoTrac AWD disconnecting systems and upcoming QUANTUM technologies are some examples of company’s advanced product. AAM introduced the industry’s first disconnecting AWD system late in 2013.

GKN plc

GKN Automotive is a global engineering and manufacturing company that primarily designs and manufactures driveline components. Its product, eTwinster 2-speed, can be used in front, rear, or all-wheel drive applications as a primary or supporting drive axle.

Eaton

Founded in 1911, Eaton is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Its automotive segment produces products such as superchargers; engine valves; valve train components; cylinder heads; locking and limited-slip differentials; fuel emissions and safety controls, and transmission and engine controls.

Global Automotive Power Transfer Unit Market Dynamics

Rise in sales of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment

The heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to expand during the forecast period. LCV and HCV with 4WD or AWD provide better traction and are fuel efficient. All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive become essential in commercial vehicles, as they assist in uneven land areas or off-terrain environment. Rise in demand for commercial vehicles in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to boost the automotive power transfer unit market in these countries.

Rise in sales of Passenger Vehicles

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the major region of the automotive power transfer unit during the forecast period. High demand for passenger vehicles in the total vehicle production and rise in demand for SUV (sport utility vehicle) are boosting the market in the Asia Pacific. Automotive companies are manufacturing high performance SUVs equipped with 4WD or AWD that provide better safety and comfort.

