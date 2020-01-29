Baby Diapers Market: Rise in the Number of Working Women to Bolster Demand in the Market

A diaper is a type of underwear that enables the wearer to pass urine and stool without having to use toilet. Diapers absorb urine or contain waster products thereby preventing the outer clothing from getting dirty. Diapers need to be changed when they get soiled or wet. It is usually a parent or a caregiver who changes the diaper.

The global baby diapers market is likely to witness considerable growth during the assessment tenure, from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in the number of women participating in the workforce. This number of working women is anticipated to rise in times to come, which is likely to propel growth of the global baby diapers market.

The global baby diapers market has been split based on four important parameters. These are product type, size, age, and region.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Global Baby Diapers Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments related to the global baby diapers market is as mentioned below:

In February, 2018, Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Company has expanded its footprint in the segment of natural products. It has launched Pampers Pure Protection diapers, which is made of carefully selected natural materials and cotton of premium quality. These diapers do not contain parabens, bleaching, natural rubber latex, fragrance, and chlorine. It also does not contain any of the 26 substances listed as allergens.

Some well-known organizations in the global baby diapers market comprise the below-mentioned:

Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Essity AB

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Baby Diapers Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, opportunities, and restraints characterize the global baby diapers market during the review period, from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in the Number of Working Women to Bolster Demand in the Market

The global baby diapers market is expected to make substantial gains from the rise in the number of working women across the globe. Rise in the number of working mothers means availability of less time for raising children. It also makes way for products such as baby diapers that make things easier for working mothers. As such, with the rise in the number of working women, the global baby diapers market is likely to witness substantial growth.

There has been a shift toward natural products with more consumers opting for everything that are made of natural products. Several companies have taken this change of taste seriously and have come up with innovative products, such as Pampers Pure Protection diapers. A rise in the preference toward biodegradable diapers and disposable diapers has escalated the demand for innovation in the baby diaper industry. In addition, many of the makers of baby diapers are focusing on the development of bio-based diapers, which is likely to widen scope for the expansion of the global baby diapers market.

In addition to that, rise in the disposable income of people influences the purchasing ability of people. Such rise in disposable income is expected to boost the global baby diapers market in forthcoming years.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer