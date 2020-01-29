Base Layer Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Base layer is a piece of clothing worn in the form of a t-shirt, long sleeve cloth, or legging. The main function of the base layer is to wick moisture away from the body, thereby maintaining temperature regulations. Base layers are ideally worn next to the skin as at it acts as a layer of protection for the body. Wicking fabrics such as merino wool or synthetic fibers such as polyester in the base layer are excellent material for the wicking process. Choosing base layers depend on the type of activity performed by users. For example, synthetics prove to be best option for hiking as well as during climatic variations. Natural fibers such as silk and merino wool are available at a premium. Wool based base layers are more comfortable compared to other material types.

Base Layer Market – Competitive Landscape

Base layer market is highly fragmented with presence of many key players coupled with numerous small and medium sized manufacturers. Technological advancement in terms of design is ideally saturated in the North American and European regions owing to the presence of key players.

Nike Inc.

Nike Inc. is a U.S. based company specialized in designing, manufacturing and selling of footwear, apparels, equipment and accessories. Established in the year 1964, the company provide base layers for different kinds of sports such as running, football, basketball etc. Dry-Fit, Therma-Fit, Nike Air etc. are some of the technologies that the company utilizes in its base layers.

Under Armour, Inc.

Established in the year 1996, Under Armour, Inc. is a U.S. based company that manufacturer’s apparels and footwear. The company provides its base layers for men, women and kids. SunBlock, HeatGear, Microthread etc. are some of the technologies that the company uses.

Adidas AG

Adidas AG is a German based company specialized in manufacturing of footwear, clothing and accessories etc. The company provide base layers for men, women and kids. Technologies include Techfir, climacool etc.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Anta Sports Products Limited

Anta Sports Products Limited is a Chinese based company specialized in designing and manufacturing of sports apparel and footwear products. Anta Sports Products Limited is a public limited company established in 1994.

The Columbia Sportswear Company

The Columbia Sportswear Company is an American based company specialized in designing and manufacturing of base layers for different kinds of sports such as ski, snowboard, train and running etc.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of base layer market includes Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd., Mizuno USA Inc., Helly Hansen, Puma SE and Skechers USA, Inc.

Base Layer Market – Dynamics

Base layer market is anticipated to grow with rising popularity of sports activities.

Increasing participation of sports activities worldwide is one of the prime factor for the growth of base layer market. Base layer proves to be an important piece of clothing, especially for different kinds of sports activities as it helps in wicking out moisture. With rising sports participation rate worldwide, demand for base layer market is anticipated to grow during the forecasted period.

Rising demand of base layer for recreational activities

Demand for base layer is increasing owing to increase in disposable income worldwide. Additionally, increase in usage of base layer for leisure and outdoor activities is also helping in proliferating the demand for base layer market.

Emergence of technologically advance base layers.

Off late, key manufacturers of the Base layers are coming up with the technologically advanced base layers. They are embedded with increased functionality and superior quality, enabled to handle extreme weather conditions. This is anticipated to boost the demand for based layers market. Furthermore, manufactures are also trying to curve out niche market deploying branded and high quality functional wear product that caters the niche players in the market.

Presence of counterfeit products coupled with volatility in raw material prices restraints the growth of base layer market.

However, rising popularity of counterfeit products is a prime factor restraining the overall growth of the base layer market. Counterfeit products into the value chain and deprives consumers from the quality products. This restraint the growth of many key players in the global market. Additionally, volatility in raw material prices is also expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer