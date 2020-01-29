Blood Plasma Market Global Forecasts upto 2018-2028

Global Blood Plasma Market: Overview

Blood plasma and its derivatives form a significant source of medicines. Plasma primarily contains immunoglobulin, clotting factor, and albumin and acts as a vital transporting medium for cells and nutrients in the human body. Recovered plasma has gained traction in the healthcare for the treatment of hemophilia and autoimmune disorders. Apart from that, plasma products are increasingly used in treating a range of conditions, including immune deficiency, neurological illnesses, cardiac insufficiency, asthma, and hemorrhages. Hospitals in various parts of the world use around half the recovered plasma for fractionation.

Advances in fractionating facilities in several countries or the processing donor plasma have increasingly influenced the evolution trajectories of the blood plasma market. Furthermore, blood plasma occupies a vital role in protein therapeutics used for saving lives. Key application areas of blood plasma include rheumatology, oncology, neurology, immunology, pulmonology, hematology, and transplant.

The analyses shed light on the current avenues and emerging frontiers in various application segments of blood plasma.

Global Blood Plasma Market: Key Trends

The global blood plasma market is driven by the rising demand for plasma for various coagulation disorders. The rising incidence of hemophilia and the growing role of plasma-derived products in the treatment are catalyzing the growth of the blood plasma market. Furthermore, growing awareness about plasma collection centers in developed regions is fueling the uptake of blood plasma-derived products. In this regard, growing network of blood donation centers is providing a robust fillip to the growth of the market. The growing number of plasma transfusions in patients with major blood loss conditions is also bolstering the demand for blood plasma. Rising healthcare expenditure for the management of diseases such as neurological disorders and clotting disabilities is also helping in the rapid expansion of the blood plasma market.

Global Blood Plasma Market: Market Potential

The advent of specialized plasma-related products, coupled with advances made in blood separation processes, is expected to impart a large growth momentum to the blood plasma market. Rapidly rising geriatric populations is also favoring the growth of the blood plasma market. However, in several countries, there still exist stringent regulations pertaining to collection of blood plasma. Furthermore, the rising instance of misdiagnosis of coagulation disorders is hampering the steady expansion of the market. Nevertheless, the market is likely to witness new, lucrative prospects from constant advances being made in biomedical technologies.

Global Blood Plasma Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers a critical assessment of prominent trends in key regions and the prevailing regulatory frameworks supporting the expansion of emerging markets for blood plasma. On the regional front, developed and developing regions, notably North America and Asia Pacific, are expected to be potentially attractive regional markets over the next few years. The growth is fueled by rising spending of biotechnology companies engaged in the separation of blood plasma products. In developing regions, rapid improvements in healthcare facilities are expected to boost the demand for blood plasma.

Global Blood Plasma Market: Competitive Landscape

The study assesses the impact of various recent strategic and tactical measures taken by emerging and established players on the competitive dynamics of the blood plasma market. Some of the players expected to hold sizeable shares in the global market are Sanquin, Shire, Kedrion S.p.A., Biotest, Grifols S.A., Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products, and CSL Ltd.

Highlights of the report:

