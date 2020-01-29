Calrose Rice Market confirms profitable growth in first half of 2019 – 2027

Calrose rice is soft and becomes sticky after cooking and holds flavor for an extended period of time as compared to its contemporaries, which makes it a suitable side dish to sushi, paella, soups, and salads. With innovation encircling the food and beverage industry, Calrose rice is gaining impetus over Arborio rice, Basmati rice, Jasmine rice, and Red rice since the new crop can be used for cooking, unlike the others that need to be matured. As a result, the global Calrose rice market is expected to witness a boom in the upcoming years.

Calrose rice is gaining widespread popularity that can be attributed to its multiple nutritional benefits such as low in calories and cholesterol. Such rice is favored in Middle Eastern, Spanish and Korean cuisines as delicious desserts, which is yet another significant propeller for the growth of the global Calrose rice market.

Sun Valley Rice, Hinode Rice, Far West Rice, Doguet’s Rice Milling Company, Pacific International Rice Mills, Farmer’s Rice Cooperative, American Commodity Company, California Family Foods, Metalmax, Zone 6, Basmati Rice GmbH, Avrevs Farms, and Coztrix, among others are some of the key players operating in the global Calrose rice market. Below are some of the notable developments of these significant players.

Coztrix, a forerunner in the Calrose rice market, recently developed medium grained Calrose rice. Calrose rice is versatile with a sticky texture and light taste ideal for Asian and Mediterranean region for the preparation of Sushi, Risotto, Salads, Paella, and Soups.

Hinode Rice launched Calrose medium grain brown rice and sticky texture, which is rich in nutrition and fiber. The germ and bran present in the outermost layer of the rice offer a chewy texture and a nutty flavor. The bran layer consists of the nutrition in the brown rice, which is present in the white rice to make white rice.

Technological Enhancements to Boost the Production Capacity and Quality of Calrose Rice

With the technological advancements, the process and methodologies of handling Calrose rice have improved considerably. The enhanced development processes reduce the height of straws and provide better yield and stability to the crops.

Being native to California, researches in the North America, based on the improvement of Calrose rice are funded well, which further paves the path of its development. Numerous programs on rice breeding programs also being a part of the study, with a view to enriching the quality, productivity, and adaptation of the Calrose rice. As a subsequence, the global Calrose rice market is anticipated to witness a lucrative period in the forthcoming years.

