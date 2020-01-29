Cancer Biomarkers Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027| Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN

The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches and FDA approvals, and technological advancements are expected to boost the market over the years. However, unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Keyplayers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics Inc.

The emerging markets like the Asia Pacific are creating better opportunities for significant market players to expand their business. This is a prime reason for market growth in the forecast period. Most of the major players focus on emerging countries such as India, China, and others owing to a large number of cancer patients and growing medical tourism in developing countries. Most of the emerging countries are preferred place for medical tourism. As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 140,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in 2018. Furthermore, according to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers, visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. The low cost of surgeries, advanced technologies with less waiting time for procedures in the region is likely to boost the demand for cancer biomarkers.

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Biomarker Type

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Other Cancer Biomarkers Diagnostics

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer Types

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Research and Development

Prognostics

Other Applications

