CT Scanners Market to Expand at an Outstanding CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022

A fresh market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) points out the global CT Scanners Market features a moderately consolidated vendor landscape. General Electric Healthcare is the clear leader in the CT scanners market with its wide product range and being the pioneer for quantitative dual-energy CT scanners that offers high-quality, high-resolution, and low-dose images. Extensive geographical presence across 180 countries and strong R&D capabilities are some other key strengths of the company.

Some other big shots in the market such as Philips and neuroLogica are focused on improving their distribution network via collaborations to gain ground over their competitors. Product innovation is also on the cards of these companies that will help them stay ahead in the competition. A case in point is Siemens Healthcare. The company in collaboration with National Institute of Health Clinical Center is striving for the development of newer CT scanners. Known as photon-counting detector CT scanners, these devices promise to improve imaging quality along with reduce exposure to radiation.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of CT Scanners Market, Request a PDF Sample Here –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=852

Some other key players in the global CT scanners market include Accuray Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Medtronic plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporationa, and Siemens AG among others.

As per the TMR report, the global CT scanners market is predicted to be worth US$6,429.8 mn by 2022 vis-à-vis revenue, considerably up from its value of US$4,834.1 mn in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.9% therein.

In terms of product type, O-Arm CT scanners displayed the leading demand in 2017 to account for 70.2% of the overall market in the same year. Geographically, the report identifies North America as the most attractive market for CT scanners due to an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure in developed countries of the region.

Request for a Discount on CT Scanners Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=852

Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection a Boon for Market

“Technological advances leading to considerable improvement of efficiency, rising patient awareness for early disease detection, increasing prevalence of target diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, diagnostic benefits of computed tomography, and improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies are primarily driving the CT scanner market, says the lead analyst of the study.” While most CT scanners are all-purpose, some of them are modified for specialty use such as cardiovascular examination and bone densitometry.

Furthermore, rising demand for bedside imaging, rising popularity of homecare among the geriatric population in developed nations, advent of portable CT scanners, and growing use of CT scanners to examine the outcome of post interventional medical procedures or medical implants are some other key factors behind the growth of CT scanners market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer