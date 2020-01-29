Data Broker Market: Players Focus to Provide Customized Services to Translate into Competitive Gains

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its latest market study reveals the global data broker market to be intensely competitive. Savvy players are actively focusing on to offer customized solutions in order to best serve the requirements of their clients.

Key names in the global data broker market include Experian plc., Oracle Corporation, TowerData Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, IBM Corporation, Acxiom Corporation, TransUnion LLC, PeekYou LLC, Datasift Inc., Nielson Holdings Plc, HG Data Company, CoreLogic Inc., H.I.G Capital LLC, Bloomberg L.P., Moody’s Corporation, Ignite Technologies Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Equifax Inc., Lifelock Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, RELX Group plc, Wolters Kluver N.V., and HIS Markit Morningstar Inc.

According to estimates presented by the TMR report, the global data brokers market will clock an impressive 11.5% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. In terms of data category, the demand for consumer data is estimated to contribute more than one-third revenue share of the overall market by the end of 2026. In terms of end-use sector, the BFSI segment holds the leading revenue share and is anticipated to register an above-average growth in the upcoming years. Geography-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the data broker market over the 2017-2026 forecast period.

Advantages of Insights into Customer Purchasing Behavior a Boon for Market

Today, the incessant use of mobile devices have led to generation of vast amount of consumer data that can be used for business advantage. Enterprises are striving to scrutinize the bulk data that is generated from digital and non-digital peripherals for devising new marketing strategies. In particular, customer-facing businesses are leveraging data analytics to understand trends, consumer behavior, growth opportunities, and purchasing patterns. The task, however, is quite complicated and requires external assistance to be carried out. Data broker products are increasingly being adopted to carry out complex analysis of massive volume of data.

Moreover, moderate regulations that oversee data protection stipulations allow a freehand collection, thus, enable easy buying, selling, and exchange of vital customer data. The scrutiny of this data enables organizations to better formulate marketing strategies and identify potential customers.

