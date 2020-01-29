Demand for Innovative Cooking Techniques to Drive Household Induction Cook-tops Market to US$5.2 bn by 2018

The global household induction cook-top market is progressing at a steady and positive CAGR. According to a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global household induction cook-top market is expected to reach US$5.2 bn by the end of 2018. The report, titled “Household Induction Cook-tops Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 – 2019”, describes the factors that influence the market and devises forecasts based on the same.

According to the report, the global household induction cook-top market is primarily driven by the growing level of acceptance of innovative cooking technologies and consequently higher adoption of induction cook-tops in developing economies.Other factors that are propelling the global household induction cook-top market are the growing global population density, the rise in the number of nuclear families living in smaller and separate houses, and the growing number of women choosing to work over being a housewife. The global household induction cook-top market is also highly influenced by the rising per capita income, as more individuals now have a growing amount of disposable income to spare. This is applicable especially to the developing economies of China and India.

The global household induction cook-top market is also boosted by the difficulties faced in using fuel-based cook-tops, such as the rising fuel costs and higher rate of pollution. The use of induction cook-tops could help alleviate the economic stress caused by depletion of sources of conventional energy.The report’s regional segmentation reveals Europe to have been the leader in the global household induction cook-top market in 2012. The report, however, states that the household induction cook-top market is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific, which is expected to be the fastest growing regional market in the given forecast period.

The global household induction cook-top market is further divided into segments using the criteria of product type into free-standing and integrated household induction cook-tops. The global household induction cook-top market was led by integrated cook-tops in 2012. The same segment is expected to display a CAGR of 5.30% in the given forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for integrated induction cook-tops from Europe and the Middle East.The key players operating in the global household induction cook-top market are Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd., Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.), Philips Electronics, Sub-Zero Wolf, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Videocon Industries Limited, Daewoo Electronics Corporation, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. Kg, Smeg, and Panasonic Corporation.

The report further states that Whirlpool, Philips Electronics, and Panasonic have had a larger influence on the Asia Pacific household induction cook-top market and are in a position of having strong consumer loyalty associated with the brands.The report also states that further progress can be made in the global household induction cook-top market through innovations in products and design, incorporation of advanced features, and the application of modern materials that allow for a more diverse use of the cook-tops in the house.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer