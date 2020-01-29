Electric Mobility Scooter Market – Global Industry Poised to Account for Fostering Revenue 2019-2025

A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter.

Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. The electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle, thus in most cases a drivers license is not required to ride the scooter, nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, the two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).

In 2019, the market size of Electric Mobility Scooter is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Mobility Scooter.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Mobility Scooter, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electric Mobility Scooter production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Energica Motor (Italy)

Bayerische (Germany)

EV Rider(U.S.)

UK Mobility (UK)

Pride Mobility (U.S.)

Golden Technologies (U.S.)

Zip’r (U.S.)

Drive Medical (U.S.)

MERITS (Taiwan)

Afikim (Israel)

Market Segment by Product Type

SLA

Li-ion

NiMH

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential



Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Electric Mobility Scooter status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Mobility Scooter manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

