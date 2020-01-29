Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2024

The global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market is grown steadily over the years due to its potential applications in several industries. Encapsulation is mainly a technique where material is entrapped or coated within another material. The coated material is known as core or active material whereas the coating material is mainly called as shell. Flavors are sensitive and expensive products which are widely utilized as additives in food and beverages industry. For maintaining flavors’ stability and integrity for long term use, most of the flavors are protected and encapsulated. Moreover, encapsulation of flavors is mainly used for providing improved and uniform taste, increasing shelf-life, colorings, and enhancing protection from harsh environmental conditions. Encapsulation of fragrance is mainly used in the textile industry for manufacturing of perfumed suits. Such USPs are believed to drive the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market.

From the perspective of the type of encapsulation procedure, the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market is segmented into fluid bed coating, spray drying, glass encapsulation, and spray chilling/congealing. Among all these, spray drying accounts for a major share in the market as it is the most common and easy encapsulation method used in the fragrances and flavors. Such procedure involves an easy spraying of emulsifier on the food products. Thus, demand for spray drying encapsulation procedure is rising day by day, which in turn is also fueling demand in the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market.

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market: Notable Developments

A few recent developments that may help in expanding the size of the encapsulated flavors and fragrances market in a big way include:

Physico chemical process in encapsulated flavors and fragrances market is advancing rapidly with the advantage of manufacturing encapsulated fragrances and flavors of lesser size.

Market players are acquiring various advanced techniques in product encapsulation for trapping the original flavor of the desired products. Such advancements in encapsulation technique promises to meet consumers’ demand for adding different types of flavors in bakery products.

Countries such as Germany, U.K and the USA are focusing on improving their technology as well as the research and development facilities in the food and flavor encapsulation market.

Key players operating in the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market include Cargill Foods, MANE, Sonarome, Premium Foods Co. LTd., Etosha Pan, and Clextral.

The key properties driving the growth of the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances include flavor and odor masking and accuracy in delivering nutrient. Encapsulation of flavors and fragrances are highly adopted in industries such as food and beverages, textile, and personal care. All such applications are expected to boost the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market. Along with this, rapid growth in the retail and textile industry across the world is another factor projected to propel expansion in the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market.

Furthermore, rapidly changing consumer trends, burgeoning population, and rising consumer expenditure on personal care and cosmetic products are also expected to fuel demand in the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market. Apart from this, growing demand for packaged food and beverages due to hectic lifestyle is also believed to be driving the global encapsulated flavors and fragrances market.

