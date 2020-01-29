Filling Fats Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019 – 2027

Filling fats are mixtures of sugar, fat, and ingredients providing flavors such as fruit pastes or essences, cocoa solids, nut paste, and milk solids. Filling fats are used in bakery products such as biscuits, cookies, toffee, and other baked goods. They are also used for enrobed filling in both soft and hard enrobing and for the fillings that have cooling effects.

Filling fats offer various benefits such as preventing bloom, increasing shelf life, suitable for warm climates and non-optimal storage conditions, improves nutritional profile and lower saturates, and suitable for products with high nut and high oil content. Food producers focus on various aspects while selecting suitable filling fats such as consistency of filling to fit character of end product, melting behavior of filling fat, and technology used during filling production and process.

Filling Fats Market- Notable Developments

Cargill has launched a new range of filling fats in Europe known as CremoFLEX. These new filling fats can be tailored as per the need of the formulation and can be used in various products such as filled cookies, sandwich, biscuits, filled chocolates and wafers.

In 2018, AAK conducted the survey of the US and European consumers found that more than 65% of consumers described chocolate as one of the permissible indulgence. In response to growing demand for chocolate fillings, manufacturers are producing confectionery and chocolate filling fats with hard and soft texture along with the focus on interaction of filling fats with other ingredients in the product.

Wilmar International Limited

Founded in 1991, Wilmar International Limited is located in Singapore. The company manufactures consumer products, specialty fats, edible oil refining, oilseeds crushing, and grain processing.

Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN. BHD.

Founded in 1973, Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN. BHD. Is located in Malaysia. The company produces specialty fats and oils for food products globally. It also offers fats and oils for enrobing, molding, and filing in confectionery and chocolate products.

IFFCO

Founded in 1975, IFFCO is located in UAE. The company produces range of consumer products including a specific range of filling fats and also offer low saturated fats and zero trans fats.

KONTI

Founded in 1997, KONTI is located in Ukraine. The company produces wide range of confectionery products, cookies, soft biscuits, wafers, crackers, sweets and caramel.

