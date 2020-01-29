Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

A recent report on the global fragment based drug discovery market studied by Transparency Market Research (TMR) elaborates the factors that indicates the growth of the market in coming years. The market for fragmented based drugs discovery is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023. The increasing popularity of newer techniques in fragment based drug discovery has grown significantly over the past few years.

Its increasing scope in the biopharmaceuticals has also grown vastly that will further help the market to grow. Developing techniques has also improved by producing chemical series that contains lead like properties and has helped in creating improved conventional screening methods. The market also includes academic bodies, large companies, and CROs. The key contributors of the fragment based drug discovery market are Sygnature Discovery, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Beactica AB, Evotec A.G., and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

According to TMR, the market for fragment based drug discovery is expected to attain a CAGR of 14.4% during 2015 to 2023. The revenue during the same period is projected to raise up to US$1.15 bn by the end for forecast period of 2023. . The fragment based drug discovery is segmented on the basis of end-user, service component, and geography.

The end-user segment includes CROs, academic and research institutions, and biopharmaceuticals companies, among which the contribution of biopharmaceutical companies has grown significantly. Geographically, North America has its dominance for fragmented based drug market. The evaluation for North America is expected to grow up to 45.4% of the entire market during the forecast period.

Lesser Number of Fragment Libraries May Restrict the Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market to Grow Further In Future

The fragment based drug discovery market is comprised of five main components such as target enablement, fragment to lead optimization, fragment screening, fragment libraries, and model based on fragment binding. The market has also shown huge interest for covalent fragments, these are the fragments that is made through reaction which forma covalent bond with the protein. On the other hand, the market gets restricted when certain compounds have weak potency derived through fragment screening.

Additionally, other restraints faced in the fragment based drug discovery market are lesser number of fragment libraries that will be immensely helpful for conducting further research. Despite certain restraints, fragment based methods has the ability to deliver new results in chemical biology (the use of chemical tools is done to understand and modulate biological systems and functions). Furthermore, the use of fragment based drug discovery is growing which also considers validation and target discovery.

The Use of Lower Molecular Weight Has Grown the Demand for Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market

The market is experiencing high demand for fragment based drugs basically to overcome the difficulty faced in various complicated medical conditions. The market for fragment based drug discovery is expanding as it time saving and feasibility to access to fragment screening through biophysical techniques. The significant use of fragment based drug discovery has developed methods to use to design unique molecules, which uses lower molecular weight known as fragments or ligands. The effect of lead discovery has created a large number of fragment-derived compounds, which are significantly used in clinical trials and to treat patients through medicines.

