Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is Predicted to Hit US$3,979.5 Mn by 2025

The global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market has been prophesied to bear a largely consolidated characteristic with a high level of rivalry prevailing among top players operating in the industry. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), one of the most significant growth strategies observed in the market could be research and development.

This has been expected to help players to focus more on the introduction of groundbreaking diagnostic techniques. There could also be a rising focus on the expansion of regional outreach, which has been anticipated to call for a tactical involvement of players in strategic alliances and partnerships. Alere Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories could be among the key players of the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global hemostasis diagnostics market to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2025 vis-à-vis revenue. At this pace, the market is expected to attract a revenue of US$3,979.5 mn by 2025 from US$1,960.0 mn in 2016.

By end user, the hospitals/clinics segment has been predicted to exhibit a larger demand in the coming years. By region, the market could gain growth on the back of the rise of North America as a leading region. In 2016, North America had secured earnings worth a US$0.7 bn.

Rising Prevalence of Blood Clotting Disorders Emerges as Prominent Growth Factor

The world hemostasis diagnostics market has been foreseen to gain a whole lot of significance in the near future on account of the swelling occurrence of blood clotting disorders. Blood disorders related to issues such as blood coagulation and abnormal bleeding could include hemophilia A and B alongside factors II, V, VII, X, or XII deficiencies. The market has been envisaged to enjoy a positive bearing due to the development of a wide array of products taking cue from advancements in hemostasis technology. The advent of various products in the market has allowed clinicians to execute a range of tasks such as detecting clotting factors and quantifying optical density of clots in a cuvette.

