Influenza Medication Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis

The global Influenza Medication Market is displaying a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Daiichi Sankyo Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natco Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mylan Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in this market. However, only a few players have acquired the leading position, making the business landscape in this market moderately consolidated. The leading vendors of influenza medication are expected to take up strategic partnerships, states the market study.

Request a PDF Sample of Influenza Medication Market Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24038

According to the research report, the global influenza medication market was worth US$1.69 bn in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 1.40% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is projected to reach US$2.01 bn by the end of the forecast period. zanamivir, oseltamivir, peramivir, amantadine, rimantadine, and inosine are the main products available in this market. Among these, the oseltamivir segment is leading the global market.

North America and Europe to Remain Dominant

On the basis of the geography, the global market for influenza medication has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe in this research report. Among these, the markets in North America and Europe has acquired the dominance, thanks to the presence of a better medical and healthcare infrastructure.

These regional markets are anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years. The presence of leading players are likely to support these regional markets. The increasing uptake of high-cost therapies has spiked prospects for the influenza medication market in North America. The U.S. dominated the Influenza medication in North America, accounting for nearly 49.8% share in 2016. Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness a significant rise in the years to come, states the research report.

Request for a Discount on Influenza Medication Market Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=24038

Rising Prevalence of Influenza and Infections to Support Growth

“The global influenza medication market is gaining from the increasing incidence of influenza and infections across the world,” says a TMR analyst. Besides this, the presence of favorable government policies relating to the prevention and treatment of influenza is also supporting the market’s growth trajectory. In emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific, the market for influenza is likely to gain from the rising incidence of ailments and availability of healthcare facilities at a low cost in the years to come, states the report.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/