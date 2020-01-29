Lighting for Agriculture Vehicle Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

Lighting for Agriculture Vehicle Market: Introduction

Lighting and light-signaling devices on agricultural tractors is a major safety requirement. According to the National Safety Council, approximately 15,000 farm vehicles are involved in highway crashes each year. Studies of collisions between slow moving vehicles and motor vehicles conclude that nearly 90% of collisions occur on dry roads during daylight hours. Motor vehicle drivers need to be able to identify slow moving vehicle in time to react safely. Installation of proper lighting and markings on agricultural vehicles can prevent accidents. A small investment in materials and time can help prevent common roadway collisions.

Global Lighting for Agriculture Vehicle Market: Competitive Landscape

November 10, 2017, lighting and electronics expert HELLA unveiled innovative solutions for agricultural machinery and agricultural trade at Agritechnica, the world’s largest international exhibition for agricultural engineering that took place in Hanover, Germany. HELLA presented the new VISIOTECH projection module as one of its highlights. The module is optimally suited also for daylight use due to its luminous intensity.

HELLA GmbH & KGaA

Established in 1899, HELLA is headquartered in Germany. The company offers a wide range of products for lighting agricultural, construction, special vehicles, and forestry machinery, from work lights to headlights, taillights, and from beacons to interior lights.

Hilux

Since 2002, Hilux has been a leading manufacturer of lighting and

component solutions. Hilux is a leading provider of lighting and auto-component solutions. The company has a wide range of superior quality lighting for tractors and other agricultural vehicles. It is a top suppliers in the agriculture segment in India with two manufacturing locations in India.

Grote

Grote was established in 1901. The company offers a range of lights that are specifically designed for mounting on agriculture equipment. Grote has an extensive range of application-based products for agricultural vehicles such as Trilliant oval LED worklight and Trilliant T26 LED worklights.

Global Lighting for Agriculture Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for agricultural vehicles

Farming is a major source of income for several people across the globe. Rapid rise in population is likely to fueling the demand for agriculture products during the forecast period. This is expected to propel the demand for agricultural vehicles, which in turn is projected to boost the market.

Rise in demand to enhance safety

Installation of lighting and light-signaling devices for agricultural tractors is a safety requirement. Agricultural vehicles are slow-moving vehicles, which are involved in numerous accident cases on highways. Governments across the globe have enacted regulations mandating standard lighting and marking systems on agricultural vehicles in order to avoid such accidents. This initiative is likely to boost the maket for the lighting system of agricultural vehicles.

