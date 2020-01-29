MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS, BUSINESS INSIGHTS, APPLICATION AND FORECAST 2027 APPRAISED BY ACWA SERVICES

A membrane is a thin layer of semi-permeable material. It helps to separates substances when a driving force is applied across the membrane. Membrane filtration is a pressure-driven segregation process that employs a membrane for both mechanical and chemical sieving of particles and macromolecules. Membrane filtration helps in the removal of microorganisms, bacteria, natural organic material, and particulates. Which can impart tastes, color, and odors to the water and react with disinfectants to form disinfection by-products.

Rapid growing dairy industry across the globe is driving the demand for membrane filtration market. Furthermore, rising demand for premium products among the consumer worldwide is also projected to influence the membrane filtration market significantly. Moreover, innovations in the ceramic membranes to optimize the production efficiency in food processing is also anticipated to have a robust impact in the membrane filtration market. Increasing Instances of Waterborne Diseases is also expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. ACWA Services

2. Alfa Laval AB

3. Aquabio Ltd

4. DowDuPont Inc.

5. Fileder Filter Systems Ltd

6. Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

7. Pall Corporation

8. SUEZ Water Technologies and Solution

9. The 3M Company

10. Veolia Water Technologies

The “Global Membrane Filtration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Membrane filtration market with detailed market segmentation by application, membrane material, type, module design and geography. The global membrane filtration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading membrane filtration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global membrane filtration market is segmented on the basis of application, membrane material, type and module design. Based on application, the market is segmented into water & wastewater and food & beverages. On the basis of the membrane material the market is segmented into polymeric, and ceramic. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration. On the basis of the module design the market is segmented into spiral wound, tubular systems, and plate & frame and hollow fiber.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global membrane filtration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The membrane filtration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MEMBRANE MATERIAL

9. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

10. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODULE DESIGN

11. MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

