Nurse Call Systems Market is Assessed to Expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025

Geographically, North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2016. The same region is expected to lead the global market in forecast period as well. This is mainly because of the presence of the well-established healthcare system and the high adoption of digital healthcare in the region, such as Medicare. Based on communication technology, the wireless nurse call systems segment is gaining popularity owing to the ease and comfort in operating. Due to this, the segment is expected to have a largest market share in the forecast period because of the rising awareness regarding wireless nurse call systems.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Request a PDF Sample Here –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2173

Due to the increasing demand for mobility in healthcare system vendors are focusing towards the launch of higher level of integrated nurse call systems, finds Transparency Market Research. Some of the prominent players operating in the global nurse call system market are Azure Healthcare Ltd., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, STANLEY Healthcare and Vigil Health Solutions, Inc.

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Industry to augment growth

The nurse call system market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years. This is mainly because of the factors such as increasing need for digital healthcare, a rise in the number of hospitals adopting nurse call system, growing investments from the public and private sectors in digital healthcare systems, and technological advancement in nurse call systems.

Nurse call system are set of devices used in the health care industry which help patients call hospital staff at the time of emergency. This helping hospital units to offer better services to patients.

A part from this, noticeable trend in the nurse call system market is increasing shift from analog stand-alone to digital and networked IP-based solutions. As these systems offer more intuitive and easy-to-use options to handle patient requests and emergency situations. The increasing demand for digital and network ip based solutions is another factor expected to fuel the global nurse call systems market in the coming years.

Request for a Discount on Nurse Call Systems Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2173

Incompetency of Healthcare Staff to Use Technology Based System to Impede Growth

Despite several drivers, growth in the global nurse call systems market is likely to hamper due to the factors like high implementation costs and incompetency of healthcare staff to operate advanced technology.

Nevertheless, factors like growth in health care expenses and increasing popularity of medical insurance mainly in the developing economies such as India and China is expected to boost the nurse call systems market in the coming years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/