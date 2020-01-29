ORGANOMETALLICS MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS & FORECAST

Compounds that contain metal-carbon bonds are known as organometallic compounds. Organometallic compounds include metal to hydrogen bonds and compounds containing nonmetallic (metalloid) elements bonded to carbon. Organometallic compounds are manufactured by reacting a metal with a reactive hydrocarbon or an alkyl halide or through substitution. There are five major types of organometallic compounds depending upon the nature of the metal-carbon bond: ionic organometallic compounds; organometallic compounds containing metal-carbon bond; ylides; organometallic compounds with multicenter bonds; and organometallic compounds with pi bonded ligands. Ionic organometallic compounds consist of alkali metals and havea short lifespan due to their high reactivity. Metallic elements of Group II, III, IV, and V are organometallic compounds containing metal-carbon sigma bond. Ylides are compounds formed primarily by transition elements. Electron-deficient organometallic compounds are a part of organometallic compounds with multicenter bonds. Organometallic compounds with pi bonded ligands include organometallic compounds of alkenes and alkynes.

Organometallic compounds of lithium and magnesium are the most versatile organic reagents. Common properties of organometallic compounds are insolubility in water, low melting point, solubility in solvents and ether, toxicity, high reactivity, and oxidizability. Organometallic reagents are often used in organic synthesis and can be employed in various applications. These include halogen-metal exchange and deprotonation. Organometallic compounds are used extensively in the following end user industries: agrochemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and personal care.

The global organometallic compounds market is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to increasing use of these compounds in end-user applications such as catalytic processes employed in the chemical industry. Additionally, growth in the textile industry is anticipated to augment the demand for organometallics during the forecast period. Organometallics are used in the manufacture of polymers, which are employed as precursors in the fabrication of textiles. However, availability of substitutes and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are estimated to hamper market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest growing market for organometallic compounds during the forecast period. Expansion in textile, agrochemical, and chemical industries is likely to drive the market in the region. China and India are expected to be the major markets for organometallic compounds in Asia Pacific due to prevalence of large number of organometallic catalyst manufacturers in these countries. Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia are anticipated to be other major markets for organometallic compounds in Asia Pacific. Manufacturers are shifting their production facilities from developed economies to emerging economies of Asia Pacific due to availability of skilled labor, government subsidies, and inexpensive land. The organometallics market in Europe is estimated to experience moderate growth owing to stringent government protocols regarding the use of chemicals.

The organometallics compounds market is dominated by large and medium chemical and material companies. Key players operating in the market include Baoji Guokang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp., American Elements, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Inc., HOS-Technik GmBH, Alfa Aesar, FMC Corporation, NOAH Technologies Corporation, Blue Line Corporation, Chemetall Group, Pfaltz & Bauer Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co, Reaxis Inc., Univar USA Inc, Coastal Chemical Co., LLC, Bide Pharmatech Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, and Tulip Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Companies carry out strategic acquisitions and mergers to expand their market share. Companies also emphasize on developing high-quality, cost-effective chemicals and optimizing their manufacturing and supply distribution systems.

