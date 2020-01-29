Party balloon Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

A party balloon is used for decoration during celebrations. Helium gas is filled in the party balloon due to its molecular weight. This gas is lighter than other gases which help balloons to float in the air. Helium filled balloons are commonly seen during festivities and celebrations and are used for entertainment purposes.

The advantage of party balloons is that it keeps children occupied. Use of organic material does not affect the health of children. Introduction of biodegradable materials in party balloons does not pollute the environment. With the increasing concerns regarding child safety, the policy to include a label on the packaging on party balloons to identify the kind of raw material used has been introduced.

Manufacturers are also innovating with the product to make it more advanced and consumer friendly. The product is at the development stage and offers various technologies. Internet penetration across the world has created an opportunity for manufacturers to list and sell their products online

Party balloon Market – Competitive Landscape

Progressive Balloons Inc.

Progressive Balloons & Gifts is a manufacturer and distributer of quality plush, balloons and gifts. The company was founded in 1985 and headquartered at Missouri, United States. The compnay has 14 types of balloons such as Balloon Weights, Standard Balloons 17″/18″, AirWalkers, Balloon Assortments, 3-Dimensional Balloons, Flat & Pre-Inflated Foil Balloons, Jumbo Balloons, Latex Balloons, Non Foil Balloons, Personalized Balloons, Seasonal Balloons, Shape Balloons, Seasonal Balloons, Sing-A-Tune Balloons and Spanish Balloons.

Pioneer Balloon Compnay

Pioneer Balloon Company was established in 1917 for manufacturing of different types of balloons. The company has three main product lines such as Qualatex, Pioneer Party Group, and Pioneer Line. In October 2027, the company announced an acquisition of Northstar Balloons LLC. The company will expand its customer base and market share in the forecast period.

Galaxy Balloons Incorporated

Galaxy Balloons Incorporated was founded by Angelo Rocca in 1990 in Frosinone Italy, the company manufacturers diffe3rent types of balloons such as Giant balloons, Waterbombs, Prime quality latex balloons, G-link balloons, Heart shape balloons, Iconic modelling balloons, Gift filling balloons, Punch balls, Multiform latex balloons and Air fill latex balloons.

Some of the key players operating in the global party balloon market are CTI Industries, Belbal, Sempertex, Gemar Balloons, Amscan Inc., Lufi Expressz Ltd, Buttericks Leco AB, Folat B.V., Hi Float Company, Passatgummi Schreven GmbH & Co KG, Wisa Enschede B.V., Melloc Handelsgesellschaft und Agentur GmbH, Maple City Rubber Co., Rubek Balloons, Balonevi, Taiwan Rubber Balloon Manufacturer, and Xiong County Hengli Latex Products Co., Ltd.

Party balloon Market – Dynamics

Increasing Consumer Awareness about quality products

Increasing awareness about health and rising disposable income of consumers has enabled them to buy this technological textile wearable. Balloons have always been dearer to children and it provides them comfort and happiness. Demand for safe and soft party balloons have increased over the years. Consumers prefer to buy safe and hygienic party balloons due to health concerns of their children. Party balloons with different shapes and sizes are available and consumers can choose the product according to their preference. Manufacturers are also innovating with the product to make it more advanced and consumer friendly. Party balloon manufacturers offer a wide product portfolio of designs to maintain a significant market share.

Growth in Population and Celebrations

India and China which are the most populated countries in the world are witnessing rise in the population of children which is expected to increase the demand for the product. Increasing celebrations during birthdays, weddings, Valentine’s Day, anniversary, and festivals have created demand for the product

