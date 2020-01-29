Pediatric Liposarcoma Treatment Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity

The Pediatric liposarcoma is one of the rare nonrhabdomyosarcoma soft tissue sarcomas that occurs in childhood. It accounts for less than 6% of overall soft tissue sarcomas found in childhood. Roughly, less than 200 cases of pediatric liposarcoma have been reported in the last decade. Liposarcomas are tumors derived from primitive messenchymal cells which undergo adipose differentiations. Three common locations where liposarcomas are found are the retroperitoneal region, shoulder area, and lower extremities. These occur primarily in the lower extremities, which includes poploiteal fossa and medial thigh.

In some cases, tumors can originate from the neck, facial areas, and subcutis of shoulder. Research findings suggest children tend to have higher incidence of lower extremity tumors. As the research date on pediatric liposarcoma are limited, on that basis it is imprecise whether outcomes of pediatric patients and the clinical features are similar in comparison with adults. As the management of the liposarcoma in this age group is largely based on research findings of the adult data. Outcome of pediatric liposarcomas is linked with a number of factors such as stage, grade, and prognostic factors.

The global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years, as this condition is are and represents nearly 2 to 6 % of all childhood soft tissue sarcomas and the data is very limited for diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Significant investments by top pharma and biotech companies in cancer research is a major factor driving the market. In 2016, an anticipated 1,785,210 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. alone and nearly 596,698 will succumb to the disease. Increase in cancer awareness among people, benefits of early diagnosis and treatment, and acceptance of new advanced techniques are the other factors likely to propel the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market. Additionally, launch of pipeline products of top pharma companies in the near future, favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K. France, and Germany are expected to augment the global market. However, rise in cost of treatment and side effects associated with chemotherapy are the key factors anticipated to restrain the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market.

The global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market can be segmented based on subtype, age group, treatment, and region. In terms of subtype, the global market can be divided into pleomorphic tumors, round-cell tumors, myxoid tumors, and well-differentiated tumors. Based on age group, the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market can be bifurcated into between 1 and 5 years and 6 and 10 years. Based on treatment, the global market can be categorized into complete surgical resection, adjuvant radiation therapy, and others. In terms of region, the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to grow rapidly in the next few years.

This is attributed to well-developed health care system, favorable reimbursement scenario, and acceptance of new advanced techniques. Europe and Asia Pacific are the other major markets for pediatric liposarcoma treatment. Presence of key players and rise in investments in research and development by top players, and collaboration of key players with research institutes are driving the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market.

Top players in the global pediatric liposarcoma treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche Ag, Pfizer, Eisai, Inc., and Affymetrix, Inc., among others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer