Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Market Detail Analysis Focusing On Application, Types And Regional Outlook 2017 – 2025

Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection in the female reproductive system that includes ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, and cervix. Pelvic inflammation is generally caused by a sexually transmitted infection, like gonorrhea and chlamydia. Between 10% to 20% of women with gonococcal infection and 20% to 40% of women with cervical chlamydial infection eventually develop pelvic inflammatory disease. Early diagnosis and treatment are believed to be key elements in the prevention of the condition.

If pelvic inflammation is not treated it leads to long term, serious problems such as infertility, Ectopic pregnancy, and chronic pelvic pain. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, more than 1 million women each year are affected by pelvic inflammatory disease in the U.S. Pelvic inflammation is more common among younger women. In the U.S., the cost of treating pelvic inflammatory disease is approximately US$ 2,000 per patient. Women with pelvic inflammatory disease have a 20% chance of developing infertility from tubal scarring. Approximately 13% of women are infertile after a single episode of pelvic inflammatory disease, 25-35% after two episodes, and 50-75% after three or more episodes. The month of April is celebrated as Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness month, a time to remind teens and adults of the dangers of STIs and ways to prevent them.

Driving factors such as growing adoption of early diagnosis procedures, changing lifestyles, rapid population growth, growing HIV population, and increasing antibiotics use will fuel the global pelvic inflammatory disease market. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 36.7 million people worldwide were living with HIV/AIDS at the end of 2015. Growing awareness among people, increasing research and development, and government initiatives are the other factors which will accelerate the overall pelvic inflammatory disease market growth. On the other hand, side effects of products and a competitive market place may hinder growth.

The pelvic inflammatory disease market has been segmented by disease type, product type, dosage form, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of disease type, the pelvic inflammatory disease market is classified into acute pelvic inflammatory disease, subacute pelvic inflammatory disease, chronic pelvic inflammatory disease, and sexually transmitted pelvic inflammatory disease. In terms of product type, the pelvic inflammatory disease market is classified into Macrolides, Cephalosporins, Tetracyclines, Aminoglycosides, and Others. In terms of dosage form, the market is segmented into parenteral, oral and intramuscular. In terms of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the pelvic inflammatory disease market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the pelvic inflammatory disease market. Pelvic inflammatory disease is a serious bacterial infection in the U.S., which affects nearly 1,000,000 women each year and 25% of women with pelvic inflammation must be admitted to the hospital for treatment. Europe is the second largest market for pelvic inflammatory disease. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher rate due to rapid population growth, growing awareness among people, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives that will drive the pelvic inflammatory disease market in the region. Emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to create ample opportunities for the global pelvic inflammatory disease market. According to Department of STD, AIDS and Viral Hepatitis, in 2015, Brazil had the record number of people undergoing treatment for HIV and AIDS. From 2009 to 2015, the total number of people being treated in the Brazilian Unified Health System (SUS) climbed by 97%, rising from 231 thousand to 455 thousand people.

The major players operating in the pelvic inflammatory disease market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Hospira Inc., Teligent Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline LLC, apart from other significant players worldwide.

