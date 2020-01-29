Pet Tub Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2027

Pet Tub Market – A bathing accessory for pets

Increase in pet humanization has resulted in the rise in sales of pet care products globally.

Pet tub is an easy bathing solution. Pet tubs are widely used in veterinary clinics and kennels. Moreover, they are now being installed in zoos, animal shelters, pet stores, and agricultural facilities.

Pet tubs are made of ceramic, stainless steel, or plastic and sharp edges are eliminated to prevent injuries to pets.

Increase in Number of Pet Owners and Awareness about Health and Hygiene to Drive the Global Pet Tub Market

Due to changing lifestyle, the number of people with pets has increased in the past few years. Interacting with pets is beneficial for social, physical, and emotional well-being. Health and hygiene awareness is growing among pet owners and hence, they are procuring equipment such as pet tubs. Moreover, with increase in pet owners, real estate companies are providing pet cleaning facilities in apartments, residential societies, condominium, and backyard or in premises. Pet tubs are also popular near beaches and outdoor recreational areas. Many resorts and hotels have also installed pet tubs to attract tourists.

Ease of Handling and Installation of Pet Tubs to Drive Pet Tub Market

Several pet tubs have access from the front and has angled sides to avoid splashing of water. Tubs with three-sided models are being developed so that more than one person can bathe the pet. Adjustable grates are preferred in the tub for the water to flow. Additionally, pet tub manufacturers are offering installation services at the desired location, along with necessary accessories. The pet tub market is likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Leading Share of Global Pet Tub Market

Geographically, the global Pet Tub market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Pet Tub market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Pet Tub market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Pet Tub market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference for pet products which has increased global sales of pet tubs.

Key Players Operating in the Pet Tub Market:

The Pet Tub market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as best quality products to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global Pet Tub market are: