Picrorhiza Extract Market to See Incredible Growth During 2019 – 2027

Growing consumer awareness over health and medicine have fuelled the demand for picrorhiza extract over the years. Picrorhiza extract is the processed form of naturally occurring herb picrorhiza kuurroa which is found in pristine environs of upper Himalayas. Due to the presence of nutrient-rich elongated rhizomes, the picrorhiza extract is being utilized traditionally for the culinary uses. Picrorhiza extract is rich in vitamin C, hence taken as a dietary vitamin supplement on the regular basis to nourish the replicating cells. As a plant-derived source of herbal supplement, consumers show inclined interest towards picrorhiza extract. Due to the presence of anti-oxidant nutrients, picrorhiza extract is also used as natural medicine. Due to the presence of aromatic properties picrorhiza extract is found to have therapeutic healing properties. Picrorhiza extract is significantly used in treating gastrointestinal issues such as flatulence, loss of appetite, ulcers, gastritis, etc. Picrorhiza extract is also used as herbal medicine in treating jaundice, fever, malaria, snakebite and liver disorders, etc. which has increased its application over the past years. The picrorhiza extract has immense health benefits that have generated huge demand among the consumers all over the world which is anticipated to escalate the picrorhiza extract market.

The advancement in medicine and technology has enabled the application of picrorhiza extract in pharmaceuticals. As picrorhiza extract has a high concentration of antioxidants, it is predominantly used as a detoxifying drug. Picrorhiza extract is used as target drug in treating in NAFLD, Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease which has a high prevalence in Asian countries such as India, China, Australia & Japan. The picrorhiza extract enhances the healthy metabolism by promoting gram-positive bacteria such as lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, and others. Along with effective drug for a severe health condition, picrorhiza extract is also used as regular dietary supplements as it nourishes the body with the surplus amount of antioxidants. As a naturally derived product consumers show more interest towards picrorhiza extract which promotes increased sales during the forecast period. Due to the wide application, the picrorhiza extract is anticipated to grow positively in value and volume during the forecast period

Some of the major players of picrorhiza extract include Aunutra Industries Inc., DR WAKDE’S Natural Health Care, Vital Nutrients, Sandhu Products, Baseline of Health, Kalustyan’s, Kamdhenu Laboratories, GlobaticHerbs, Nature’s Nectar LLC, ImmuProbio, etc. More herbal manufacturers and industrialists showing keen interests in the picrorhiza extract as the demand is escalating every year.

As a natural herbal ingredient and product, picrorhiza extract has growing demand among the consumers and herbal product manufacturers all over the world. In addition, picrorhiza extract has numerous health benefits which are driving its demand in the dietary supplement market. Due to the well-developed infrastructure of supply chains and distribution channels all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of picrorhiza extract during the forecast period.

Picrorhiza extract is highly produced and processed in the Asia Pacific as it forms the native origin for varieties of rhizome plants. In the Asia Pacific, the powdered picrorhiza extract is used as herbal medicine especially in ayurvedic products. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the picrorhiza extract has huge imports & trade chain to formulate as a therapeutic drug. In Europe, the picrorhiza extract is utilized as a dietary supplement in higher quantities as a source of antioxidants. North America is the highest importer of picrorhiza extract where it is being used as dietary herbal supplements and herbal medicine for various health conditions. Bound to these factors it is anticipated, the global picrorhiza extract market will grow positively in the future.

