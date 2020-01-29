POTASSIUM SILICATE MARKET DYNAMICS FORECAST, ANALYSIS & SUPPLY DEMAND IN UPCOMING YEAR

Potassium Silicate Market: Overview

Potassium silicate is water soluble alkali silicate which is used extensively as a metal cleaning agent, binder for cement & electrodes and as a flame retardant. Potassium silicate has numerous industrial uses. It is used as a source of potassium in horticultural applications, in order to increase the potassium content of soil. Potassium silicate is hygroscopic and viscous when dissolved in water. Potassium silicate has uses and properties similar to sodium silicate; however, potassium silicate provides better solubility, temperature resistance and lower efflorescence compared to potassium silicate.

Potassium silicate finds use as a pH neutralizer and a buffer to maintain alkalinity of mixtures. It helps to neutralize acidic soils, emulsify fats & oils and disperse proteins. Potassium silicate is used in manufacturing of detergents because it helps in softening of water by sequestering calcium and magnesium ions. This ensures optimal performance of the surfactant system even in hard water.

Potassium silicate acts as a corrosion inhibitor by forming a barrier to alkali attack and protects sensitive glazed dishware, glass, metal pipes and metallic surfaces. Additionally, potassium silicate is used as a binder in welding electrodes as it improves melting properties, the application of potassium silicates in industrial cleaning, not only cleans surfaces but also protect the surfaces against corrosion. Furthermore, it finds use in decorative coatings and paints and as specialty fertilizer in horticultural industry.

Potassium Silicate Market: Key Drivers and Opportunities

The growing building & construction is a key driver for the potassium silicate market owing to the growing global population explosion. The use of potassium silicate as a flame retardant in wooden fixtures is driving the market of potassium silicate. The safety regulations imposed by governments necessitate the use of flame retardant components in architectural structures. Additionally, potassium silicate is used as a binder in cement & welding rods. It is also used as a heavy duty metal cleaner. The growing manufacturing industry in certain parts of the globe is driving the growth of potassium silicate market and this trend is expected to continue over the coming years. Potassium silicate is used as a source of potassium for crop plants and therefore used as a potassium fertilizer.

This is an important driver for the market of potassium silicate. However, the handling of potassium silicate requires caution as it is an eye irritant. This is expected to restrain the growth of this market. The use of lithium ion phosphate batteries employed in electric vehicles is expected to open new areas of opportunity for the market of potassium silicate within the forecast period.

Potassium Silicate Market: Regional Insight

Countries such as India, China and Latin America are major markets of potassium silicate owing to the growing manufacturing activities and agrarian economies of these counties. The growing requirement of potassium silicate in industrial applications and in fertilizers is expected to drive the market of potassium silicate within the forecast period. In regions such as Europe, North America and Japan the demand for potassium silicate is majorly due to its use in detergents. The market of potassium silicate is expected to grow at a steady rate in these countries.

The major players in this market are – Alfa Aesar, Baoding Runfeng Industrial Co. Ltd, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Nutri Tech Solutions, Nanjing Vital Chemical Co., Ltd. PQ Corporation, Rishon Biochem Co. Ltd, Samarth Chemical Products Pvt Ltd, Zaclon LLC and Zhejiang Jiashan Dechang Powdered Material Co Ltd among others.

