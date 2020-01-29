Sander Polishers Market Key Players are Hitachi Ltd., JET Tools, Chicago Pneumatic, The 3M Company

Sander Polishers Market – Overview

A sander polisher is a tool used to smooth the surfaces by abrasion with sandpaper and polish. Sanders are used to make the surface smooth made up of wood, metal, fiberglass, etc. It is a tool which can be quickly converted into sander and polisher. A circular disc of sand paper is used in the tool whereas buff is used for the application of polisher. Sander polisher is also a do it yourself tool, where people can use it themselves for sanding wood furniture and their car. A polisher makes a smooth finish on the material and these are perfectly useful for the reselling products. A proper care should be taken while working with the sander, as it creates the dust from the material so eyes and ears protective gears, gloves and mask should be worn by the operator.

Sander Polishers Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increase in urbanization and rising construction activities are the prime factors which are driving the global sander polishers market. Rural population is moving towards urban areas in the search of employment and better life, which creates the demand for construction activities. Sanders polishers are widely used in the automotive industry for giving the perfect shape and polishing. Sales of personal vehicle and commercial vehicle are increasing. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2017 new sales of vehicles globally were stood at 96.8 million, an increase of 3.1% from 2016. Change in perception of people has given the rise to used vehicle market. Sander and polisher are mostly used to give shape and improve the finish of the vehicle. Furniture industry uses sanders for sanding the furniture and giving them perfect shape. Various advancement and innovations in the industry has brought sanders to be used for the perfection.

Various manufacturers have technologically improve the product, such as Vector brand has introduced the speed dial in the sander and polisher to adjust the speed. Extra grips in the handle and some manufacturers have introduced the two hand bars in the tools to give the stability to the operator for better function. Various type of sanders are introduced by the manufacturers in market such as orbital and air geared sanders, straight line, angle or vertical sanders which provide options to the customers.

There are some restraints and disadvantages which can affect the demand for the sander polishers. Adhere concern should be given to the grit using in sander polishers, a low grade grit would not polishes the material whereas a high quality of sander would damage the material. A right type of sanding disc should be used. Circular disc prevents working on the corners and tight spaces. Operator should be skilled and should know how to operate the machinery, otherwise both sander polisher and material would damage. While polishing, sander creates the dust from the material, which can harm the people who are surrounded by.

Sander Polishers Market – Segmentation

The global sander polishers market can be segmented based on product type, operation, application and region. On the basis of product type, the global sander polishers market can be classified into orbital sanders, belt sanders, finishing sanders, others (disc sanders, file sander, table sander, etc.). Based on operation, the global sander polishers market can be classified into electric and pneumatic. On the basis of application, the global sander polishers market can be classified into automotive, aviation and aerospace, ship industry, others (furniture, electronics, etc.). Based on region, the sander polishers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Sander Polishers Market – Key Players

Key players in the global sander polishers market are Hitachi Ltd., JET Tools, Chicago Pneumatic, The 3M Company, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Milwaukee Tool, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Dynabrade, SPARKY Power Tools GmbH, Axminster Tool Centre Ltd, CS Unitec, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Apex Tool Group, LLC and McQuillan Tools

