SIP Trunking System Market to grow at a Stellar 18.6% CAGR from 2016 to 2024

SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) Trunking Services market is set to see a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18.6% during the forecast period 2016 to 2024, as per a Transparency Market Research (TMR) study. It would translate to market opportunities worth USD 20.75 bn. It is primarily owing to their cost benefits over traditional telephony systems.

The use of SIP Trunking services in BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail, Government, transportation, media and entertainment and many other sectors will propel the global SIP Trunking Services market. These sectors are set to create numerous growth opportunities.

The prominent players in the global SIP trunking services market include Flowroute, Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8X8, Inc., and KPN International N.V.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) Region to Be a Lucrative Market in the Forecast Period

North America will dominate the market owing to high level of adoption by businesses and the presence of an established network infrastructure. Besides the high concentration of IT and Telecom organizations in the region will also contribute positively. But, on the other hand, it is Asia Pacific that will generate a reservoir of untapped opportunities in the global SIP Trunking Services market. The reason for the lucrativeness of this region is attributable to countries like Japan that are technologically advanced and are leading to greater adoption of SIP trunking. Also, countries like China, India and the Philippines are anticipated to drive the market forward with the increase in investment in the commercial sector and infrastructural development projects. Besides, the increase in BPO units is in this region will propel market growth. It will be the fastest growing regional segment in the global SIP trunking services. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that vendors are now focusing on areas like Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, Australia, and Singapore. The TMR analyst observes that for the market as a whole, “Hosted SIP trunking services, however, are anticipated to overtake on-premise services by 2024 to account for a share of over 51%.”

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer