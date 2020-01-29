Small-caliber Ammunition Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 7.5 Bn by 2027

Global Small-caliber Ammunition Market: Overview

According to a new research report pertaining to the small-caliber ammunition market, published by Transparency Market Research the global small-caliber ammunition market is expected to reach a value of ~7.5 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global small-caliber ammunition market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Increasing Defense Modernization Programs Driving Global Small-caliber Ammunition Market

Various countries across the world have implemented defense modernization programs aimed at the upgrade and replacement of their existing military machinery, systems, and equipment. The key purpose of these programs is to improve the versatility, agility, and capability of the armed forces. Modernization helps a country in strengthening its military forces by equipping them with advanced arms and improving the country’s defense system for combating emergency situations such as a terrorist attack or war. For instance, in April 2018, the U.S. Army placed an order for 5.56-mm, 7.62-mm, and 12.7-mm caliber rounds with Orbital ATK. The order was valued at more than US$ 115 Mn .

. Over the last few years, small-caliber ammunition has been adopted in a wide variety of military, defense, and law enforcement applications across the world. Thus, defense modernization programs are likely to boost the demand for small-caliber ammunition. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global small-caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.

