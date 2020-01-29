Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Lucrative Opportunities 2027

Sponge and Scouring Pads – Preferable Scrubbing Solution

Sponge and scouring pad is an abrasive product made of steel or polymer, which is used to clean utensils, scouring slabs, sinks, etc. These are used in both residential and commercial applications.

is an abrasive product made of steel or polymer, which is used to clean utensils, scouring slabs, sinks, etc. These are used in both residential and commercial applications. Scouring pads are the most preferable scrubbing solution majorly used in commercial kitchens. Their open weave design offers efficient and effective cleaning. Some of the sponge and scouring pads have sponge on one side and plastic on the other.

Increase in number of Hotels and Restaurant and rise in usage of Home Care Products is going to drive the market in forecast period

Increase in Number of Hotels, Restaurants

Rapid increase in the number of hotels, restaurants, pubs, etc., is anticipated to drive the sponge and scouring pads market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and use of scrubbers and sponges to clean utensils in houses are likely to drive the global sponge and scouring pads market in the near future. Continuous increase in middle-class population has also encouraged manufacturers to expand their global reach.

Rise in Usage of Home Care or Cleaning Products

Awareness about a wide range of home care or cleaning products available in the market is fueling the expansion of the global market. Advertising and promotion of cleaning products on various media platforms, such as TV, print media, and social media, etc., are anticipated to increase the usage of sponge and scouring pads. Several start-ups are also tapping the market with innovative home care products. However, major brands are likely to focus on product innovation to strengthen their foothold in the global sponge and scouring pads market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

North America to Hold a Leading Share of Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market

Geographically, the global Sponge and Scouring Pads market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Sponge and Scouring Pads market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Sponge and Scouring Pads market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Sponge and Scouring Pads market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the food service industry, coupled with the steady rise in the number of tourist arrivals.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand of Sponge and Scouring Pads is projected to drive product innovation and launches in the region.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Sponge and Scouring Pads Market, ask for a customized report

Key Players Operating in the Sponge and Scouring Pads Market:

The Sponge and Scouring Pads market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers. For instance, The Company has manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Europe and Asia. The company is engaged in the distribution of products and services in more than 80 countries worldwide. A few of the key players operating in the global Sponge and Scouring Pads market are: