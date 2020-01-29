Turbo Trainer Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

A turbo trainer is an equipment that allows the user to ride stationary bikes indoors. A turbo trainer equipment offers a cyclist a great substitute for outdoor training in the gloomy, dark, and often wet winter. Turbo trainers are generally classified on the basis of method Incorporated in the resistance unit. A few turbo trainers automatically get harder as you pedal quicker. On the other hand, other trainers are adjusted manually, normally by using a lever that holds to handlebars.

A turbo trainer, also known as a bicycle trainer, gives more comfort to the user at home. Owing to their tremendously versatile properties, turbo trainers have gained momentum across the world in the recent years. Rising awareness about health and security among people has resulted in high demand for turbo trainers. Furthermore, key manufacturers are highly concentrating the innovation in production technologies to expand the shelf life and efficiency of turbo trainers. Moreover, a turbo trainer is also an excellent tool for the time restrained training cyclist such as it allows the user to minimize a productive session into a small space of time, when people don’t have the hours to get rigged out, and go outside. These factors are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period.

The global turbo trainer market can be segmented based on product type, portability type, end-user, sales channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into smart trainer and classic trainer. In terms of portability type, the market can be classified into frame system and mounting system. Based on end-user, the turbo trainer market can be segmented into individuals and commercial (such as fitness club and gym). Based on sales channel, the market can be segregated into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent sports & fitness stores, and departmental stores. The turbo trainer market is dominated by the offline segment; however, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period, due to attractive product offers and discounts provided by manufacturers.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67067

In terms of region, the global turbo trainer market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America market includes Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2018, North America dominated the global turbo trainer market, due to the wide customer base and inclination toward healthy life and fitness in the region. On the other hand, the turbo trainer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global turbo trainer market are Technogym S.p.A., Elite, Tacx B.V., Tacx International B.V., Kurt Manufacturing Company, Minoura Japan, CycleOps, Bkool Cycling, Saris, JetBlack Cycling Pty Ltd., and Wahoo Fitness. Key players operating in the global market are projected to witness rising demand for their turbo trainers in the near future, due to the increasing popularity of fitness through indoor cycling. Manufacturers are launching new, high-quality models and customized products. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on improving their distribution channels, especially online channels, to raise the efficiency to sale the products. As a result, the global turbo trainer market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Turbo trainer is becoming a key product in day to day life and its improvement is supported by factors such as technology and innovative products.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer