Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Views Sought On New Approach

Vaginitis is a frequently occurring medical disorder in women associated with substantial morbidity and formerly undetected complications. Extensive research in the past few years has led to the development of diagnostic tools as well as treatment modalities for all forms of vaginitis. Vaginitis is an infection of the vagina that can result in itching, discharge, and pain.

Candida or “yeast” infections, bacterial vaginosis, tyrichomoniasis vaginitis, chlamydia vaginitis, and viral vaginitis are the major forms of vaginitis. Around one third women across the globe experience indications of vaginitis at some point in their lifetime. Women are highly susceptible to vaginitis during the reproductive age; a change in balance of bacteria and yeast present in vagina can result in vaginitis.

The global vaginitis therapeutics market is expected to grow during the forecast years due to increasing number of women of reproductive age across the globe and changes in dietary patterns. The vaginitis therapeutics market is also driven by various government initiatives for public health programs for women such as increase in the overall health care spending. The market is likely to be negatively affected by high cost of research and development involved and drug development challenges in emerging economies. Increasing resistance to conventional antibiotics is projected to be the key driver of the vaginitis therapeutics market during the forecast period. Increasing use of antibiotics to treat various infections and diseases and women health disorders is likely to fuel the growth of the vaginitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The vaginitis therapeutics market has been segmented based on medication, end-user, and region. In terms of medication, the market has been segmented into antifungal agents, antibiotics, and hormones. Antifungal agents are classified into miconazole, clotrimazole, terconazole, tioconazole, butoconazole, fluconazole, and ketoconazole. Miconazole is an antifungal medication used to treat ring worm and yeast infections of vagina. Clotrimazole is an antifungal agent used to treat vaginal yeast infections. Tioconazole imidazole class is used to treat infections caused by a fungus or yeast. Antibiotics are further classified into clindamycin, ceftriaxone, erythromycin, metronidazole, cefixime, doxycycline, and azythromycin. Clindamycin and ceftriaxone are antibiotics used to treat bacterial vaginosis. Hormonal medications include estrogen, as some skin disorders and reduced estrogen levels after menopause can cause vaginitis infection. Based on end-user, the vaginitis therapeutics market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized gynecology centers, and clinics.

In terms of region, the vaginitis therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market for vaginitis therapeutics owing to rising awareness among people, early treatment adoption, and new product innovations. Europe is the second leading market for vaginitis therapeutics due to development of new drugs and expansion of more efficient and advanced technologies. The vaginitis therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness rapid growth owing to increasing health care spending, adoption of western lifestyle, and rise in research and development. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for vaginitis therapeutics as several players have invested in the development of new drugs. These factors are expected to drive the global vaginitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major players in the vaginitis therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers-Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galderma SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., and Starpharma Holdings Limited. Rising demand for alternatives for conventional antibiotics is likely to increase competition between market players in the vaginitis therapeutics market.

