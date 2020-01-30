Antimicrobial Ingredients Market Historical Data And Growth Factors Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2026

The antimicrobial ingredients market is expected to register robust growth. The growing safety concerns are expected to drive demand of antimicrobial ingredient laden products into new sectors. For example, conventionally the growth of antibacterial ingredients market remained limited in the industrial sector at large in healthcare.

However, with the availability of hand-held sprays, antimicrobial products can be widely seen in homes for countertops, used to disinfect children’s toys, used in shopping malls for grocery carts, among others. The antimicrobial ingredients market is also expected to gain more traction in the near future as safeguards against pets, people, and other living things continues to become more important.

Key Trends in the Antimicrobial Ingredients Market

Antimicrobial ingredients are expected to rise in demand in the cosmetic sector. Cosmetic sector is undergoing immense pressure to bring in healthy ingredients, thanks to growing public awareness. The rise of social media has fuelled a drive for healthy cosmetics which is expected to continue in the near future. Additionally, antimicrobial ingredients like lactic acid, acetic acid, citric acid, and their salts are proven to reduce fatigue and promote freshness. These qualities are potentially highly appealing for end-consumers. Moreover, top athlete’s cases like Michael Philip’s case has also improved visibility for antimicrobial ingredients like lactic acid. One of the major challenge in deploying antimicrobial ingredients continues to be natural use of the raw ingredients and marketing of the raw materials for higher profit margins. The rise of social media, and growing demand for cosmetics thanks to trends like social media influencers are expected to drive growth of the growth of the antimicrobial ingredients market.

The dry form of antimicrobial ingredients is expected to dominate growth of the antimicrobial ingredients market. The dry form is expected to account for 66% of the total revenues in the antimicrobial ingredients market. The cost-effectiveness of these products and easier mechanisms of storage, transportation, and packaging are expected to account for higher growth. Due to the relative ease on the manufacturing end, these products also lead to higher profit margins for producers in most cases. However, the liquid antimicrobial ingredients are also expected to register robust growth, thanks to growing demand for these in households and general consumer use.

Antimicrobial ingredients are rising in demand for freshly produced foods, and minimally processed food products. The long distances in transportation, and better storage facilities have encouraged growth of bacteria and contamination in food products. The antimicrobial ingredients market is expected to witness growing demand for retail displays, postharvest transportation, and storage. The demand in the food & beverage sector faces similar challenges as in cosmetic sector. The demand for natural antimicrobial ingredients and new forms of packaging are key challenges in this sector. For example, innovative means of packaging like antimicrobial sachets deployment inside packaging, edible coatings, and packaging films are increasingly in use. However, further improvements in natural compounds and better packaging solutions to improve shelf life, storage, and produce present a lucrative opportunity. The rising demand for fast-foods, growing requirement to transport food produce over long distances, and rising cases of food contamination are expected to drive more growth for the antimicrobial ingredients market.

A Region in Focus

Latin America

The global antimicrobial ingredients market is expected to witness highest growth in Latin America by 2030. It is estimated that over 30% of total revenues in the global market will be generated in Latin America. The easy availability of raw materials, increasingly large scale commercial production, and growing demand for food products are expected to drive growth. Low costs of labor are also expected to play an important role in the growth of the antimicrobial ingredients market in Latin America.

This analysis of the global antimicrobial ingredients market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled Antimicrobial Ingredients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Antibacterial Agent

Antifungal Agent

Antiviral Agent

Antiparasitic Agent

End-use

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral Care Products

Make-up Products

Other Cosmetics

End Use

Form – Dry and Liquid