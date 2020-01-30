Antithrombin Market Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2025

The global Antithrombin market is consolidated in nature with a few small-scale vendors that operate in regional markets and a few large-scale vendors that operate in international markets, states a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In the coming years, the market is likely to witness the entry of new participants, as a result of which competition in the market is predicted to heat up. However, some of the companies such as Grifols, Shire Plc., and rEVO Biologics Inc. dominate the market holding leading market shares. CSL Limited, Kedrion S.p.A, Lee Bisolutions, and Scripps Laboratories Inc. are some other prominent participants in the global antithrombin market. These market players are engaged in research and development in order to accentuate their respective market shares.

As per estimates presented in a report by TMR, the demand global antithrombin market will rise at a CAGR of 5.2% for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The market for antithrombin is predicted to attract a revenue of US$704.5 mn by the end of 2025 from US$448.2 mn in 2016.

Based on application, the global antithrombin market currently witnesses the maximum demand from therapeutic segment, a segment that alone held almost 94.4% of the overall market in 2016. On the basis of source, the human source segment served the demand to attract a revenue that constituted almost 88.6% of the market in 2016. However, the goat milk segment is expected to gain in terms of market share between 2016 and 2025. Geographically, the TMR report rates Europe as the most lucrative market; the region held the leading more than 38.0% market share in 2016.

Usability for Treatment of Several Medical Conditions Proves Beneficial to Market

The antithrombin market is primarily driven by the widespread use of antithrombin for several medical conditions such as hereditary antithrombin deficiency, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and sepsis. Apart from this, engineered antithrombin has gained clinical significance lately for the prevention of various peripartum and perioperative thromboembolic events or blood clots.

Rising prevalence of hereditary antithrombin deficiency and rising antithrombin treatment among adults for ECMO is expected to provide impetus to the antithrombin market globally during the forecast period.

“Antithrombotic drugs help in the prevention of thrombus by mimicking the role of antithrombin,” says a TMR analyst. Antithrombin a small protein produced in the body has significance for blood clotting. It also has significance for inactivation of several enzymes in the coagulation system. On the other hand, commercially available antithrombin derived from human plasma and genetic recombination that are available in a few variants are indicated for hereditary thrombophilia as a line of treatment for congenital antithrombin deficiency.

The increasing use of antithrombin in combination with heparin is likely to support the growth of antithrombin market. For instance, heparin resistance in cardiac surgery is likely to create opportunities for use of antithrombin products in anticoagulation therapy.

High Price Factor Remains Most Glaring Hindrance

On the downside, price concerns of antithrombin over substitutes could hamper the growth of global antithrombin market. In particular, pricing pressures in countries in Asia Pacific and Europe could hamper adoption of antithrombin therapy, as antithrombin is considered to be an expensive treatment with few returns.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Antithrombin Market (Application – Therapeutics, Research, and Diagnostics; Source – Human, and Goat Milk; Dosage Form – Lyophilized and Liquid) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast, 2017-2025.”

The global antithrombin market is segmented as follows:

Global Antithrombin market, by Application

Therapeutics

Research

Diagnostics

Global Antithrombin market, by Source

Human

Goat Milk

Others

Global Antithrombin market, by Dosage form

Lyophilized

Liquid

Global Antithrombin market, by Geography