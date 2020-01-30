Bioinformatics Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025

Bioinformatics Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global bioinformatics market generated $6,389.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,233.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025

Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.

The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services.

Based on application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global bioinformatics market is provided.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Bioinformatics Market, By Technology And Services

5: Bioinformatics Market, By Application

6: Global Bioinformatics Market By Sector

7: Bioinformatics Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

