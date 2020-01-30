Blood Cell Analyzer Market Projected For Promising Growth Till 2022

The global blood cell analyzer market depicts a highly competitive and expansive vendor landscape to exist, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. Such an intense level of competition is mainly present owing to highly advanced solutions being introduced by major companies present in this market. Several emerging and leading players are looking forward to improve the quality of products provided as well as expand their geographical reach. With new players entering the market on a regular basis, the global blood cell analyzer market is expected to depict a highly intensifying competition.

Most organizations in this market are also anticipated to implement cost-effective treatments using blood cell analysis and work on carrying out extensive research and development. These companies also attempting to gain maximum funding from governmental bodies and other enterprises. Abbott Laboratories, Horiba Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sigma Aldrich, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Boule Diagnostics AB, are key players operating in the global blood cell analyzer market.

According to expert analysts, this market had gained revenue worth US$1,364.2 mn in 2017. This revenue is further expected to increase up to US$1,844.9 mn by the end of 2022. Such growth is projected to occur at an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Geography-wise, the global blood cell analyzer market depicts an utmost lucrative potential to exist in North America owing to a highly developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusion Boosts Growth

A rising demand of hematology analyzers for detection of several common blood-related disorders in different healthcare environments is chiefly driving the global blood cell analyzer market. This is mainly due to a crucial role played by the analyzers to detect, diagnose, and provide useful data for further studies, regarding different ailments. These analyzers are majorly required while detecting blood transfusion-transmitted infections. With a surge occurring in cases where blood transfusion is necessary, the global blood analyzer market is expected to expand with leaps and bounds during the next few years. Blood donation programs too are witnessing a substantial rise in recent times, consequently proving beneficial for the market’s progress. Moreover, a rise in cardiovascular diseases and bone-marrow ailments too has been responsible for boosting growth in this market.

Expense Analysis Procedures Expected to Stunt Market’s Expansion

However, high costs of automated instruments used for carrying out blood cell analysis is notably hampering the market’s growth too. This is mainly due to such high costs getting translated into expense treatment procedures, will could not be afforded by those having less disposable income. In addition, the availability of these instruments is very low in remote and emerging economies, thus restraining the global blood cell analyzer market from a geographical perspective. Such regions might also depict lack of expertise needed to perform blood cell analysis using the relevant instruments. Nevertheless, high-quality solutions at less costs are soon expected to be introduced by players operating in the global blood cell analyzer market. This could offset most restraints affecting the market’s growth.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Blood Cell Analyzer Market – (Product Type – Semi-automated Biochemistry Analyzers and Fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzers; Modality – Bench-top and Floor-standing; Application – Clinical Diagnostics Market and Drug development; End User – Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Research Institutes) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

Key Takeaways:

Leading segments of the global blood cell analyzer market:

By Product Type

Semi-automated biochemistry analyzers

Fully automated biochemistry analyzers

By Applications

Clinical diagnostics

Drug development

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Academic research institutes

By Modality

Bench-top

Floor-standing

By Region