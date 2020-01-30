Coal Handling Equipment Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019
Coal handling is the initial process of power generation in every coal fired power plant. From its unloading at the plant site to its subsequent firing in the boiler furnace, the coal goes through a number of preparation and storage phases. These systems are an integral part of the overall coal quality management system and material flow of the power plant. Due to the large number of procedures and equipment’s involved in the coal handling phase, the overall number of possible players in the market is substantial.Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.
There are a large number of market drivers propelling both old and new coal handling technologies. Coal still remains as one of the preferred and dominant fuels used for power generation purposes in the world. However with high technology proliferation and ever increasing efficiency criterion requirements of coal fired power plants, a sound coal handling system is a requirement. Other drivers for the market also include benefits of automation, greater fuel mobility, efficient monitoring of supply & consumption and better quality of fuel burnt among others. Highly efficient material tracking, coal quality monitoring and increased coal mining activityprovide major opportunities for growth of the sector in the future.
There are a large number of equipment’s in the overall coal preparation unit. They may be segmented into coal handling equipment, screening equipment, crushing grinding & classifying equipment and dust collecting plant. Coal handling equipment’s are segmented into material handling equipment and crushing equipment. Material handling equipment’s include belt conveyor, screw conveyor and bucket elevators among others.
Coal handling equipment requirements are directly dependent on the growth of coal powered electricity generation in a region. Countries such as India and China which have coal powered electricity occupying a majority position of their overall energy mix, show very promising growth prospects. Some of the key players in the market include Mitrays Industries, Aesha Conveyors and Crushing Equipment’s, Elecon EPC Projects Ltd. and GMV Projects and Systems among others.
