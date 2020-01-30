Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook to 2027 – IPsoft, Verint System, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, WorkFusion, IBM, UiPath, Pegasystems, Arago, and Kryon

The cognitive robotic process automation is defined as the conjunction between cognitive computing and artificial intelligence associated with robotic process automation. This advanced technology is being used in robots which permits them to learn from its own experience as well as human teachings with the help of artificial intelligence technologies. Some of the major drivers of cognitive robotic process automation market are rising cognitive robotic process automation in across various sector, and booming e-commerce industry.

The reports cover key developments in the Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. Next gen memory market payers in the market for telecoms are likely to generate lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the growing demand for Next gen memory market in the global market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.



The “Global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cognitive robotic process automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cognitive robotic process automation market with detailed market segmentation by component type, end user, and geography. The global cognitive robotic process automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the cognitive robotic process automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players

• IPsoft Inc.

• Verint System Inc.

• Blue Prism

• Automation Anywhere, Inc.

• WorkFusion

• IBM Corporation

• UiPath

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Arago GmbH

• Kryon Systems

The continuous change in technologies and unawareness among the employees and are the factors which may hamper the cognitive robotic process automation market. However, the growing health concerns worldwide, health insurers are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for cognitive robotic process automation market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cognitive robotic process automation market based on component type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall cognitive robotic process automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the cognitive robotic process automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market.

