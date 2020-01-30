Container Homes Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

The container homes are built from shipping containers which are used for freight in ships, trains, and trucks. These homes are often used for office, residence, camps, storage, and shop purposes. Container homes are quickly installed, easy to transport, and economical to live in. They can also be used for securing temporary accommodation such as emergency shelters, dormitories, studio, garbage collection, tourist spots, and parks storage among others.

The container homes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as ease associated with installation and relocation coupled with limited space requirements. Besides, green building initiatives by government for resource management is further expected to fuel the growth of the container homes market. However, corrosion possibility in case of homes built from scrap containers is likely to restrict the market growth. Nonetheless, growing adoption as affordable accommodation in developing countries is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the players operating in the container homes market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.Anderco Pte Ltd.

2.Container Homes USA

3.Hebei Weizhengheng Modular House Technology Co., Ltd.

4.HONOMOBO

5.Royal Wolf Holdings

6.SG Blocks, Inc.

7.Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd

8.Speed House Group of Companies

9.Supertech Industries

10.Tempohousing Limited

The “Global Container Homes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of container homes market with detailed market segmentation by type, construction type, end-user, and geography. The global container homes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading container homes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global container homes market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as new container and scrap container. On the basis of the construction type, the market is segmented as on-site built and factory built. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, and nursing homes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global container homes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The container homes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting container homes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the container homes market in these regions.

