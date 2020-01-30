Data Mining Software Market to Witness Stunning Growth | IBM, RapidMiner, Oracle, Lexalytics
The ‘Data Mining Software’ market is expected to see a growth of12.6% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.
Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes
IBM [United States],RapidMiner [United States],GMDH [United States],SAS Institute [United States],Oracle [United States],Apteco [United Kingdom],University of Ljubljana [Slovenia],Salford Systems [United States],Lexalytics [United States]
Data Mining Software Market Definition: Data mining software is a tool to convert raw and unstructured data into useful information in order to optimize the decision making ability. This software offers enterprises an ability of predictive analysis which helps them forecasting marketing strategy and consumer’s behavior. Steps involved in data mining include data collection, data processing and then software sort the data depending on user’s result in the form of graph or table.
Market Scope Overview: by Application (Financial Data Analysis, Retail Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Biological Data Analysis, Other Scientific Applications, Intrusion Detection), Services (Managed services, Consulting and implementation, Others (Support and Maintenance, Training and Education)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and life sciences, Telecom and IT, Government and defense, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others (Education, and Media and Entertainment))
How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:
- Creating strategies for new product development
- Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions
- Benchmark and judge own competitiveness
- Aiding in the business planning process
- Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts
- Supporting acquisition strategies
Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:
Growing Multimedia Data Mining Applications
Integration of Data Mining with Various System Such as Database systems, Web Database Systems and Data Warehouse Systems
Growing Need to Manage Data Influx Effectively
Rising Big Data or Predictive Analysis Technologies and Their Potential Benefits
Varying Data Protection Rules Across Countries
Complexity Involved in Analyzing Large Unstructured and Incomplete Data
Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Highlights from Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost
Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400
Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities
Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400
Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power
Chapter Five: Global Data Mining Software, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400
Global Data Mining Software
By Type: On-premises, Cloud
By Application: Financial Data Analysis, Retail Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Biological Data Analysis, Other Scientific Applications, Intrusion Detection
By Additional Segments: Managed services, Consulting and implementation, Others (Support and Maintenance, Training and Education)
….
….
Global Data Mining Software Region
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Chapter Six: Global Data Mining Software – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200
Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix
Chapter Seven: Global Data Mining Software, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400
Global Data Mining Software
By Type: On-premises, Cloud
By Application: Financial Data Analysis, Retail Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Biological Data Analysis, Other Scientific Applications, Intrusion Detection
By Additional Segments: Managed services, Consulting and implementation, Others (Support and Maintenance, Training and Education)
….
….
Global Data Mining Software Region
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
……………..
Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer
** If applicable
Key questions answered
- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Data Mining Software market?
- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Data Mining Software market?
- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Data Mining Software market?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
