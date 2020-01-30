Deodorant Stick Market Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2024 End

Personal hygiene products are the first and foremost requirement for any individual and deodorant is a quintessential part of personal hygiene product that helps in preventing body odor. Deodorants come in various forms in the market namely sprays, roll on and sticks, creams, and wipes. Sprays are the traditional type of packaging deodorants and are still highly preferred by the consumers. On the other hand, deodorant sticks are still in its nascent stage, but they offer numerous advantages over sprays. They are safer to use as compared to sprays as it minimizes the chances of inhaling any harmful compound present in the deodorant formulation. Deodorant sticks are convenient to use as compared to sprays, which is why they are expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Deodorant Stick: Market Dynamics

Rising consciousness among consumers towards their wellbeing is a major factor driving the growth of the global deodorant stick market. Rapid urbanization in developing economies is also fuelling the growth of the global deodorant stick market. Moreover, there are some chemical compound which are being banned to be used in deodorant formulations for sprays but are considered extremely safe for use in the deodorant stick. This factor is also fuelling the growth of the global deodorant stick market. There has been an upsurge in people working out for their fitness and deodorants the must haves for them to keep the sweat odor under check. This factor is also driving the global deodorant stick market.

Concerns over the use of synthetic chemicals in the deodorant sticks is restraining the growth of the global deodorant stick market. Deodorant sticks made up of natural materials is a key trend prevailing in the global deodorant stick market as the manufacturers are replacing their formulations with the less harmful ones. New and innovative product launches to attract customers is likely to create an opportunity for the global deodorant stick market. Environmental friendly packaging is also a key trend followed by manufacturers to keep up with the intense competition in the market.

Key players of the global deodorant stick market are Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever N.V, and Mandom Corporation.

