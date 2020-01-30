Dialyzer Market Report | registering a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025

Dialyzer Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global dialyzer market was valued at $2,810 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4,529 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025.

Dialyzers, also known as artificial kidneys, used during hemodialysis are fortified with a wide variety of membranes and within both the cellulosic and synthetic classes. Dialyzers are bifurcated into high-flux dialyzers and low-flux dialyzers. Among these, high-flux dialyzers are preferred while performing hemodialysis, as they are efficient and help remove larger molecules while performing dialysis as compared to the low-flux dialyzer.

The considerable rise in the geriatric population and increase in incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global dialyzer market. Further, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, surge in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to propel the market growth. Although the dialyzer market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The high cost procedure of hemodialysis and associated complications such as severe anemia and fluid overload is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global dialyzer market.

The dialyzer market is segmented based on type and region. Based on type, the market is divided into high-flux dialyzer and low-flux dialyzer. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into in-center dialyzer and home dialyzer. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dialyzer market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the dialyzer market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Dialyzer Market, By Type

5: Dialyzer Market, By End User

6: Dialyzer Market By Region

7: Company Profiles

