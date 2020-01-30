Double Wall Caps & Closures Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2024

Double wall caps & closures is primarily used for packaging cosmetics products & perishable goods such as food & beverages items, pharmaceutical products and chemicals. Generally, double wall caps & closure consist of two caps, one is inside and other cap appear to be the same diameter as the bottle. Double wall caps & closures are primarily made with plastic and metal. The rising demand for packaging from cosmetics and beverages industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of double wall caps & closure market over the forecast period.

Double Wall Caps & Closures Market- Market Segmentation:

The global double wall caps & closures market can be segmented on the basis of material, product type and end use. On the basis of material, double wall caps & closures market can be segmented into Plastic, Metal and Others (wood, rubber, paper). Adding to this plastic is further segmented into Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, and other resins. Metal is further segmented into aluminum and steel. Plastic currently accounts for majority of share both in terms of value and volume in the global double wall caps & closure market and is expected to hold its dominating position over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, double wall caps & closure can be segmented into flip top, push down and push pull. On the basis of end use double wall caps & closure is segmented into food & beverages industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Among the end use segment food & beverages is expected to register the strong revenue growth over the forecast period.

Double Wall Caps & Closures Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the double wall caps & closures market is the growing demand from food & beverages sector and is expected to grow at the same rate as the beverages industry. Moreover, the growing preference for easy to use cosmetics across the globe has escalated the demand for plastic & metal cosmetic packaging, which in turn is expected to augment the sale of double wall caps & closure market over the forecast period. Furthermore, burgeoning trend of ready to drink beverages is further expected to propel the demand for double wall caps and closure market.

