Flexi Tank Container Liner Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2017 – 2025

Packaging is consider to be the backbone of any manufacturing process which has seen extensive growth. For past few years, storage has been a major concern for packaging manufacturers to create an efficient packaging for logistics services. Most of the logistics companies are facing problems due to large size of containers and their cleaning processes.

The use of flexi tank reduces the input of raw material required for packaging hence reduces the overall production cost. One of such innovative and convenient way of liquid packaging is flexi tanks. Flexi tanks are carried and transported easily and can be fully recycled and cost effective which creates an advantage over the traditional way of storage such as IBCs, barrels, drums, etc. Flexi tanks container liner are made of plastics which are lighter in weight and can be removed easily when not in use.

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Market Dynamics:

Flexi tank container liner market have seen an upsurge growth because of rapid development in the field of cargo and transportation industry. Increase in the usage of flexible packaging for industrial purpose is one of the key factor fueling the growth for flexi tank container liner market.

Trans Ocean Bulk Pte Ltd constructed a new type of flexi tank from which ISO container can be transform into bulk liquid transport system.

Flexi tank container liner market is anticipated to create high growth prospects over the forecast period due to its convenience for logistics and shipping services. In addition, increasing purchasing power and consumer preference for cheaper packaging solution are creating opportunities for packaging manufacturers and this trend is expected to grow over the forecast period 2017-2025. The main restraint for flexi tank container liners are the usage of plastic films which are dangerous for various environment. Strict norm against the usage of plastic are hampering the growth for this market.

