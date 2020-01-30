Global 5G Technology Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The global 5G Technology Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

5G technology has much better qualities and attributes as analyzed than existing standard systems, consequently picking up a snappy mileage. Be that as it may, the foundation remains a noteworthy boundary for 5G innovation. Dissimilar to 3G and 4G, 5G organize usage requires an update of the exiting system framework. 5G range is extraordinary and is unsupported by media transmission towers that are as of now set up. The gigantic measure of speculation required for 5G technology execution may undermine its market development during the anticipated future. Be that as it may, accentuation is set on creating arrangements that make it financially savvy and practical. The rising interest for ultra-quick information speed is inciting telecom organizations to expand their interest in cutting edge remote innovations such as 5G. The global 5G technology market is required to catch a compound yearly development rate of 70.83% during the evaluation time frame (2020-2025).

Major players operating in the 5G Technology market include:

MediaTek Inc., China Mobile Limited., Nokia, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung, among others are some of the major players in the global 5G technology market.

Major segments covered in the 5G Technology Market report include:

Based on its Communication Infrastructure, the global 5G technology divided into Macro Cell, Small Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Radio Access Network (RAN). On the basis of its Services, the market is bifurcated into Managed Services and Professional Services. Based on its Network Technology, the market is segmented into Network Function, Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Virtualization (NFV), Fog Computing (FC) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC). On the basis of its Chipset Type, the market is sectioned into Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (FRIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Millimeter Wave Technology Chips. Based on its Application, the market is divided into Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Retail, and others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Mobile Broadband Services

4.2.2 Growing Application of IoT

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Cars and Machine-to-Machine Communication

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Module/Device Manufacturers

5.1.2 Platform Developers

5.1.3 System Integrators

5.1.4 Application/Service Providers

5.1.5 End Users

5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Use Cases

6.1 Massive IoT

6.2 Extreme Mobile Broadband

6.3 Critical IoT (URLLC)

7 Global 5G Technology Market, by Communication Infrastructure

7.1 Overview

7.2 Small Cell

7.3 Macrocell

7.4 Radio Access Network (RAN)

7.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

8 Global 5G Technology Market, by Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Professional Services

8.3 Managed Services

9 Global 5G Technology Market, by Network Technology

9.1 Overview

9.2 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

9.3 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

9.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

9.5 Fog Computing (FC)

10 Global 5G Technology Market, by Chipset Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

10.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

10.4 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

10.5 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

11 Global 5G Technology Market, by Application

11.1 Overview

11.2 Automotive

11.3 Energy and Utilities

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail

11.6 Industrial Automation

11.7 Consumer Electronics

11.8 Others

12 Global 5G Technology Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 North America

12.1.1.1 US

12.1.1.2 Canada

12.1.1.3 Mexico

12.1.2 Europe

12.1.2.1 Germany

12.1.2.2 UK

12.1.2.3 France

12.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific

12.1.3.1 China

12.1.3.2 Japan

12.1.3.3 India

12.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.1.4 Rest of the World

12.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa

12.1.4.2 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Overview



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

