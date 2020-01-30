Global Contact Center Software Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
- Contact Center Software market outlook
- Contact Center Software market trends
- Contact Center Software market forecast
- Contact Center Software market 2018 overview
- Contact Center Software market growth analysis
- Contact Center Software market size
- Contact Center Software market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Contact Center Software market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2018-2025.Global Contact Center Software Market valued approximately USD 14.01 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.71% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Some of the leading market players include Mitel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, SAP SE, Avaya, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Five9, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Genesys, Nice Systems Ltd., and so on.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Contact Center Software market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographic, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Contact Center Software Market report include:
By Component:
> Service
o Training & Consulting
o Integration & Deployment
o Managed Services
o Support & Maintenance
> Solution
o Dialer
o Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
o Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
o Workforce Optimization
o Call Recording
o Interactive Voice Responses (IVR)
o Customer Collaboration
o Reporting & Analytics
By Deployment:
> On-Premise
> Hosted
By Enterprise:
> SMEs
> Large Enterprises
By End-Use:
> Healthcare
> Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
> Government
> Travelling & Hospitality
> Consumer Goods & Retail
> Telecom & IT
> Others
By Regions:
> North America
o U.S.
o Canada
> Europe
o UK
o Germany
> Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
> Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
> Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Why to purchase this report
- The report would provide a comprehensive analysis on the current and future market trends
- Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets
- Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the Contact Center Software market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
