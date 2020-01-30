Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market throughout the forecast period.
Scope of the report:
Engineering Plastics are a group of plastic materials that have better mechanical and/or thermal properties than the more widely used commodity plastics (such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene).High performance plastics differ from standard plastics and engineering plastics primarily by their temperature stability, but also by their chemical resistance and mechanical properties, production quantity, and price.
The report commences with a scope of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market.
The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.
This report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market.
Geographical Outlook:
In 2018, the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.
This report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).
Segment Analysis:
The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Fluoropolymers (FPS)
High Performance Polyamides (HPPA)
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
Sulfone Polymers
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Transportation
Medical
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Machinery Equipment
Other
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics key manufacturers in this market include:
BASF
Daikin Industries
Solvay
LG Chem
Evonik Industries
DuPont
ABIC
Celanese Corporation
Arkema
Victrex
Kuraray
Sabic Innovative Plastics
Royal
Lanxess
Bayer
DSM
3M
Kaneka
Dongyue
Ube Industries
Sumitomo
Sichuan Chenguang
AGC
Toray
Polyplastics
Saint-Gobain
Kureha
DIC
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
Juhua Group
Invista
Ascend
HaloPolymer
Shin-Etsu
RTP Company
Ueno Fine Chemicals
Flontech
Nylacast
Prochase Enterprise
Radici Group
Shenma
Hua Yang
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Industry
