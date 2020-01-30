Global Gummy Vitamins Market Is Booming Worldwide|The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), SmartyPants, Inc. (US), and Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US).

As per MRFR analysis, the global gummy vitamin market is estimated to reach USD 9.39 billion by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Major players operating in the Gummy Vitamins market include:

The leading players in the global gummy vitamins market are Bayer AG (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Pharmavite LLC (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec USA Inc. (US), Softigel (US), Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (US), Better Wellness Corp. (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), SmartyPants, Inc. (US), and Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US).

Key Findings

The global gummy vitamin market is projected to register a growth rate of 9.10% during the period of 2018 to 2018.

The multivitamins segment accounted for the larger market share of 69.75% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,742.3 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.

The single vitamin segment was valued at USD 1,189.6 million in 2018; it is projected to register a CAGR of 8.88%.

The North American market is estimated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The regional market is estimated to reach USD 3,476.2 million by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period.

The European market is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volumes in the developed and developing countries.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Developments and Demand Forecast till 2028

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Chewable Supplements among Adults

4.2.2 Rising Popularity of Fortified Gummies

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Side Effects Associated with Over-Consumption

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Wide Opportunity for Gummy Vitamins in the Developing Economies

4.4.2 Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 High Sugar Content

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.2 Processing and Production

5.1.3 Packaging

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Rivalry

6 Global Gummy Vitamins Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Single Vitamins

6.1.2 Multi-Vitamins



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

