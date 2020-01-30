Global Gummy Vitamins Market Is Booming Worldwide|The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), SmartyPants, Inc. (US), and Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US).
As per MRFR analysis, the global gummy vitamin market is estimated to reach USD 9.39 billion by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Major players operating in the Gummy Vitamins market include:
The leading players in the global gummy vitamins market are Bayer AG (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Pharmavite LLC (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec USA Inc. (US), Softigel (US), Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (US), Better Wellness Corp. (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), SmartyPants, Inc. (US), and Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US).
Key Findings
The multivitamins segment accounted for the larger market share of 69.75% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,742.3 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.
The single vitamin segment was valued at USD 1,189.6 million in 2018; it is projected to register a CAGR of 8.88%.
The North American market is estimated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The regional market is estimated to reach USD 3,476.2 million by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period.
The European market is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.
Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volumes in the developed and developing countries.
Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Developments and Demand Forecast till 2028
The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.
North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o Germany
o Spain
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
