Global Managed File Transfer Market Dynamics, Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2024

Managed File Transfer Market: Overview

The managed file transfer market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global managed file transfer market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, ecosystem analysis, and pricing analysis. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the managed file transfer market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Managed File Transfer Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for managed file transfer is segmented on the basis of deployment, solution, model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. In terms of solution, the managed file transfer market is bifurcated into software and professional services. Software solutions are further divided into suite/integrated and standalone. The standalone solution is segmented into automated file transfer, file integration, file governance, security & encryption, translation, mobile file sharing and collaboration, file storage, advanced workflows and others (file synchronization, file acceleration, etc.). Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance. Based on model, the market is categorized into person-person, server-person, person-server, and business-business. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The market is segmented based on industry vertical into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), IT and telecom, government, healthcare, logistics, education, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utility and others (travel and hospitality, legal, construction, etc.).

Global Managed File Transfer Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the managed file transfer marketacross geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts andparticipants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offerfirsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Managed File Transfer Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Model

Person-Person

Server-Person

Person-Server

Business-Business

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Managed File Transfer Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

