Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market

global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market

Scope of the report:

Piezoelectric proportional valves are valves that operate on the basis of piezoelectric effects that generate electrical charge through mechanical stress, vibration, or heat.When a stress is applied, it generates electricity, and when an electric field is applied, it generates stress.It has become a better alternative to conventional solenoid valves, especially in applications requiring direct control of proportional valves.Piezoelectric proportional valve body small, light weight, durable, fast, and energy saving.In addition, the piezoelectric valve generates very little noise, generates very little heat, and is highly accurate, making it ideal for healthcare devices.The piezoelectric proportional valve’s low power consumption, low heat, low current requirements and the piezoelectric valve’s flat design make it easy to integrate into compact electronic packages.And almost no heat is dissipated, and no heat is generated by itself, thus ensuring safe use and reducing operating costs by eliminating the need for additional cooling systems.The main advantages of polymer biomaterials over metal or ceramic biomaterials are their ease of manufacture to produce various shapes (latex, film, wafer, fiber, etc.), their corrosion resistance, and their availability with the required mechanical and physical properties.Polymer biomaterials require properties similar to those of other biomaterials.These include biocompatibility, sterilization, and adequate mechanical and physical properties.

global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Piezoelectric Electric Proportional Valve

Piezoelectric Pneumatic Proportional Valve

Piezoelectric Ceramic Proportional Valve

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial

Pharmaceutical Medical

Biotechnology Environments

Aerospace

Automobile

Manufacturing

Energy

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Piezoelectric Proportional Valve market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Piezoelectric Proportional Valve key manufacturers in this market include:

Duplomatic

Festo

Parker

DTI Motors

AirCom Pneumatic

Hoerbiger

ASCO Valve

IPU Industries

NanJing EasyTech Automatic Technology

CTS Corporation

